Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One' on Disney+: Release date, plot, and more about the new Star Wars short film

Disney+ is slated to air Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One' on Thursday, May 4. The short will be exclusively streamed on the platform. Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One' is a crossover between Star Wars/The Mandalorian and the acclaimed animated sitcom, The Simpsons.

The new offering will celebrate Star Wars Day, which is observed on May 4 every year. The title is a playful and tweaked version of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was released in 2016.

Maggie Simpson in "Rogue Not Quite One" is streaming May the 4th on Disney+. From Springfield to a galaxy far, far away.

Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One' will have the titular character as the driver of the plot.

What happens in Disney+'s Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One'?

Maggie Simpson in Rogue: Not Quite One Coming to Disney+ May 4th

In the short, Homer loses contact with Maggie, and she embarks on a hyperspace-hopping adventure aboard Grogu’s hovering pram. The trek around the galaxy doesn’t turn out well.

She faces an army of Imperial TIE fighters, possibly including Darth Vader's TIE Advanced X1, and brings the clash to her fictional hometown of Springfield. Disney+ has said that the epic short commemorates “all things Star Wars.”

Star Wars Day, carrying the quirky slogan May the Fourth Be With You, was launched in 2011 to honor the popular Lucasfilm CEO George Lucas-created media franchise.

This is not the first time The Simpsons have ventured into Disney+'s world

While announcing the project, the Twitter handle of Star Wars wrote:

“From Springfield to a galaxy far, far away….Maggie Simpson in "Rogue Not Quite One" is streaming May the 4th.”

Notably, this is not the first attempt by Springfield’s locals to venture into Disney’s world. The 2021 animated short film, The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, was a cross between Loki, Homer, Bart, and Lisa Simpson. The synopsis reads:

“Odin banishes Loki to Springfield, where he lands at the Simpsons' home. Bart Simpson welcomes him inside, and while at dinner, Loki banishes Lisa to Asgard. There, Lisa comes across Mjolnir, granting her the powers of Thor.”

It continues,

“Lisa returns to Springfield with the "Springfield Avengers" (other citizens dressed as various Marvel Cinematic Universe characters) to exile Loki, who has since switched guises with Bart, resulting in Bart being exiled. Later that night while in Bart's room, Loki changes back, and is happy to finally be part of a functional family.”

A couple of months before this, Disney+ streamed the Emmy-nominated Maggie Simpson in "The Force Awakens from Its Nap," another animated short film to celebrate Star Wars Day in 2021. Other exclusive shorts concerning The Simpsons include:

Feliz Navidad

Welcome to the Club

When Billie Met Lisa (Emmy nominated)

The Simpsons in Plusaversary

Apart from Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One,' Disney+ will also air other Star Wars-related content on May 4, including the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. Meanwhile, the animated series Young Jedi Adventures will also be released on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4.

Meanwhile, The Simpsons is currently in its 34th season. Comprising 22 episodes, the ongoing installment will stream its season finale on May 21, 2023. Titled Homer's Adventures Through the Windshield Glass, it has enlisted Tim Long as the scribe.

The Fox smasher was given 35th and 36th season renewals in January this year, which will air 51 episodes (combined). Created by Matt Groening, the satirical show is the longest-running American animated series.

Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One' hits Disney+ on Thursday, May 4.

