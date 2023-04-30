The Simpsons season 34 episode 19: Release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

The Simpsons season 34 is all set to premiere its upcoming 19th episode, exclusively on the Fox TV Network on Sunday, April 30, at 8:00 pm EST. The fan-favorite long-running animated sitcom, which has become immensely popular over the preceding 33 seasons due to its fascinating and hilarious storylines, is helmed by Matt Groening.

It's safe to say that The Simpsons fans have been quite curious to witness what the forthcoming episode 19 of the series' ongoing season will bring to the table, especially after The Simpsons season 34 episode 18, titled, Fan-ily Feud, had some pretty gripping sets of incidents.

This included Homer publicly disparaging pop singer Ashlee Starling and facing the wrath of her highly organized and vindictive fan army. The previous episode guest starred Jade Novah as Ashlee Starling and Echo and Billy Eichner as Billy.

The Simpsons season 34 episode 19 has been titled Write Off This Episode

Plot details explored

Scheduled to air this Sunday, at 8:00 pm ET, the highly awaited episode 19 of the Fox animated show's season 34 has been titled, Write Off This Episode. J. Stewart Burns has written the new episode, while Matthew Nastuk has acted as the director. The official synopsis for Write Off This Episode, given by Fox, reads as:

"When Marge and Lisa start a charity together, Marge is seduced by the money and prestige of big charity fundraising."

The official brief synopsis for the upcoming episode 19 provides viewers with hints regarding what the new episode has in store for them and by the looks of it, it is understandable that it will be full of a series of highly intriguing incidents as the audience will witness Lisa and Marge taking the initiative to begin a charity together.

The new episode of the show will also display Marge getting highly tempted by the prestige and money of big fundraising for charity.

Take a closer look at the voice cast list for The Simpsons season 34

The intriguing voice cast members for the popular animated series' current season 34 entail:

Dan Castellaneta as Homer Jay Simpson

Nancy Cartwright as Bartholomew JoJo "Bart" Simpson

Julie Kavner as Marjorie Jacqueline "Marge" Simpson

Yeardley Smith as Lisa Marie Simpson

Glenn Close as Mona Penelope Simpson

Dan Castellaneta as Abraham Jebediah "Abe" Simpson II

Danny DeVito as Herbert 'Herb' Powell

Tress MacNeille as Dr. Simpson

Dan Castellaneta as Chet Simpson

Julie Kavner as Mabel Simpson

Hank Azaria as Cyrus Simpson

Yeardley Smith as Eliza Simpson

Season 34 of the long-running sitcom debuted on Fox on September 25, 2022. The official description for the series, given by the network, reads as follows:

"Working-class father Homer Simpson and his dysfunctional family deal with comical situations and the ups-and-downs of life in the town of Springfield."

Catch episode 19 of The Simpsons season 34, airing exclusively on the Fox TV Network, this Sunday, April 30, at 8:00 pm ET.

