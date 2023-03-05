The Simpsons season 34 episode 15 release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The Simpsons season 34, the latest installment of the popular animated sitcom, is all set to air episode 15 this Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 8.00 pm EST, exclusively on the Fox Network. Created by Matt Groening, the satirical American sitcom has become one of the most beloved animated series over the years.

Fans of The Simpsons have been eagerly waiting to see what new and intriguing storyline the upcoming episode is slated to bring to the table, especially after The Simpsons season 34 episode 14, titled Carl Carlson Rides Again, followed an interesting series of events that included Carl looking into the roots of his identity after getting infatuated by a charismatic black woman.

The Simpsons season 34 episode 15 has been titled Bartless

The Simpsons season 34 episode 15 plot explored

Episode 15 of the sitcom's season 24, titled Bartless, has been written by John Frink, and beloved actress Kerry Washington is all set to guest star as Rayshelle Peyton in the episode. The official synopsis for episode 15, Bartless, as per Fox TV Network, reads as follows:

"When Bart's latest prank leads to chaos at Springfield Elementary, Marge and Homer dream of a world in which their rambunctious son was never a Simpson."

The synopsis for the new episode provides the audience with clues regarding what the episode has in store for them, and from the looks of it, viewers can expect the episode to be rife with a dramatically woven entertaining set of events as Bart will be seen pulling off his latest prank at Springfield Elementary that will invariably lead to a chaotic situation.

The new episode will also showcase Homer and Marge dreaming of another world where Bart was not a Simpson. Thus, it is safe to say that fans are in for a thoroughly entertaining new episode.

Take a closer look at The Simpsons season 34 voice cast members

The voice cast list for the latest season of the Fox sitcom includes:

Dan Castellaneta as Homer Jay Simpson

Julie Kavner as Marjorie Jacqueline "Marge" Simpson

Nancy Cartwright as Bartholomew JoJo "Bart" Simpson

Yeardley Smith as Lisa Marie Simpson

Dan Castellaneta as Abraham Jebediah "Abe" Simpson II

Glenn Close as Mona Penelope Simpson

Danny DeVito as Herbert 'Herb' Powell

Dan Castellaneta as Chet Simpson

Tress MacNeille as Dr. Simpson

Julie Kavner as Mabel Simpson

Yeardley Smith as Eliza Simpson

Hank Azaria as Cyrus Simpson

The current season 34 of the sitcom was released on September 25, 2022, on Fox Network. It will have a total of 22 episodes. As per the official synopsis for the beloved animated show:

"Working-class father Homer Simpson and his dysfunctional family deal with comical situations and the ups-and-downs of life in the town of Springfield."

Don't forget to watch season 34 episode 15 of The Simpsons, which will arrive on Fox on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

