The Simpsons season 34 episode 13 release date, time, what to expect, and more details

After a long hiatus of about two months, the popular animated show The Simpsons will finally return with a new episode on February 19, 2023. The show has been on a break since the first day of the new year when it aired My Life As A Vlog, a fascinating episode that effectively saw the series step into the new year. However, there have been no new episodes since then.

After a long break, fans are excited to see what the upcoming episode of the much-loved show will bring to the table.

The upcoming episode of The Simpsons will air on February 19, 2023, at 8.00 pm EST on FOX.

The Simpsons season 34, episode 13 will be titled Many Saints of Springfield

The popular American sitcom has been on the air for over three decades and has released over 700 episodes. The plot of the show has also seen several twists over the years, giving rise to some iconic moments and characters. The upcoming episode, titled Many Saints of Springfield will return with one such iconic character, Fat Tony.

The character has been one of the most significant ones in the show's history, having made his first appearance in season 3. Given the title of the episode and the common gags that the show pulls off, the upcoming episode is most likely a parody of The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"When Ned Flanders falls on hard times, Fat Tony makes him an offer he can't refuse."

While the synopsis falls short of explaining what to expect from the episode, it appears that the theme will be gangster-based. The synopsis also makes a subtle reference to Francis Ford Coppola's adaptation of the popular Mario Puzo novel, The Godfather, where Marlon Brando's Vito Corleone used the iconic dialogue.

This episode may also be entirely centered around Fat Tony in a gangster parody way.

More about The Simpsons

Created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company, The Simpsons is arguably one of the most popular shows of all time, both because of its highly engaging nature and its long run that has spanned decades. The series is a satirical depiction of American life through the eyes of the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, along with a host of other interesting characters.

Since its debut on December 17, 1989, 740 episodes of the show have already aired. Though the show is still running strong with a growing fanbase, it has often been criticized for its drop in quality since the late 1990s.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Working-class father Homer Simpson and his dysfunctional family deal with comical situations and the ups-and-downs of life in the town of Springfield."

The series, which is widely considered a part of the pop culture scenario, is currently available on Hulu for streaming.

