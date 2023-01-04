Chris Ledesma death: Tributes pour in as longtime The Simpsons music editor dies aged 64

Popular music editor Chris Ledesma recently passed away at the age of 64. The cause of death was not revealed. He gained recognition for his work on the famous animated sitcom The Simpsons.
The show announced Ledesma’s death in a tribute in Sunday’s episode, My Life as a Vlog, with a title card that read “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.” An animated version of the music editor was shown sitting between Homer and Marge on the Simpsons’ iconic orange couch. Bart, Maggie, and Lisa tried out different instruments, as Ledesma directed them with a smile across his face.
The show's writer, Carolyn Omine, wrote on Twitter that Ledesma loved his job and "was really, really good at it."
Tributes pour in for The Simpsons' music editor Chris Ledesma on Twitter
Many of Ledesma’s colleagues and fans took to Twitter to pay their respects.
The show's current music editor, Jake Schaefer, posted a tweet and wrote,
"Chris Ledesma's passion for music and for The Simpsons was an inspiration. I'm grateful for the time I got to spend with him this year. He was a great mentor and a genuine person. My heart goes out to his family."
Josh Weinstein, who was once the producer of the show, said that Ledesma was the most talented individual among all the other crew members.
Chris Ledesma was well-known for his work on The Simpsons
Born on January 28, 1958, Chris was a resident of Southern California and became an expert in piano and trumpet at a very young age. He joined the California Institute of the Arts and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and first worked as a music editor in a student film at CalArts.
Ledesma then joined as a tour guide at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1984, and during his break, he witnessed scoring sessions for TV shows like Murder, She Wrote, Airwolf, Amazing Stories, and more. He worked as a music editor for Segue Music, Music Design Group, and Music Works and later established his company, Click Track, Inc.
He worked on a few films like Pure Country, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and Blast from the Past, followed by some TV shows like Gypsy, War and Remembrance, and more.
Chris was the music editor for all the episodes of The Simpsons from 1989, for seasons 1 to 33. He quit the show last year due to his health problems. Ledesma was also nominated for a Golden Reel Award for his work in the 11th episode of the show's tenth season, titled Wild Barts Can't Be Broken.
The Simpsons is currently one of the longest-running animated shows. The show has aired for 34 seasons with a total of 740 episodes from December 17, 1989 to September 25, 2022.
Chris Ledesma is survived by his wife, Michelle, and their two daughters.