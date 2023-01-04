Chris Ledesma death: Tributes pour in as longtime The Simpsons music editor dies aged 64

Popular music editor Chris Ledesma recently passed away at the age of 64. The cause of death was not revealed. He gained recognition for his work on the famous animated sitcom The Simpsons.

The show announced Ledesma’s death in a tribute in Sunday’s episode, My Life as a Vlog, with a title card that read “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.” An animated version of the music editor was shown sitting between Homer and Marge on the Simpsons’ iconic orange couch. Bart, Maggie, and Lisa tried out different instruments, as Ledesma directed them with a smile across his face.

The show's writer, Carolyn Omine, wrote on Twitter that Ledesma loved his job and "was really, really good at it."

Carolyn Omine @CarolynOmine @TheSimpsons Chris Ledesma was a sweet man who loved his job and was really, really good at it. We miss him. @mxedtr Chris Ledesma was a sweet man who loved his job and was really, really good at it. We miss him. @mxedtr @TheSimpsons https://t.co/XqKBjGLcwM

Tributes pour in for The Simpsons' music editor Chris Ledesma on Twitter

Many of Ledesma’s colleagues and fans took to Twitter to pay their respects.

The show's current music editor, Jake Schaefer, posted a tweet and wrote,

"Chris Ledesma's passion for music and for The Simpsons was an inspiration. I'm grateful for the time I got to spend with him this year. He was a great mentor and a genuine person. My heart goes out to his family."

Jake Schaefer @jschaefermusic



Rest In Peace Chris Chris Ledesma’s passion for music and for @TheSimpsons was an inspiration. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him this year. He was a great mentor and a genuine person. My heart goes out to his family.Rest In Peace Chris Chris Ledesma’s passion for music and for @TheSimpsons was an inspiration. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him this year. He was a great mentor and a genuine person. My heart goes out to his family.Rest In Peace Chris 💛 https://t.co/2KRPAlAQ6U

Josh Weinstein, who was once the producer of the show, said that Ledesma was the most talented individual among all the other crew members.

Josh Weinstein @Joshstrangehill @AlJean @trichner @TheSimpsons Chris Ledesma was one of the kindest, mega-talented people working on a crew full of kind, mega-talented people. I hadn't worked with him in a while but his friendliness over twitter these last few years was truly felt. Rest in peace, dear Chris. @AlJean @trichner @TheSimpsons Chris Ledesma was one of the kindest, mega-talented people working on a crew full of kind, mega-talented people. I hadn't worked with him in a while but his friendliness over twitter these last few years was truly felt. Rest in peace, dear Chris.

danielle weisberg @danielleweisber very sad to learn that simpsons music wizard Chris Ledesma passed. in my time as WA/SC I emailed with daily for clarity and clearances on music in the scripts and we always would end up just chatting. a real nice dude. watch a Simpson and appreciate the music tonight for him very sad to learn that simpsons music wizard Chris Ledesma passed. in my time as WA/SC I emailed with daily for clarity and clearances on music in the scripts and we always would end up just chatting. a real nice dude. watch a Simpson and appreciate the music tonight for him

David Strathdee @David_Strathdee



What an incredible run. Chris Ledesma @mxedtr



I am 23,242 days old

I have worked on The Simpsons for 11,621 days

Born 1/28/1958

First day on



Not many can say they have worked at ANY job any more for LITERALLY half their lives.



#Grateful #Blessed Today is a significant milestone for me.I am 23,242 days oldI have worked on The Simpsons for 11,621 daysBorn 1/28/1958First day on #TheSimpsons 11/22/1989Not many can say they have worked at ANY job any more for LITERALLY half their lives. Today is a significant milestone for me.I am 23,242 days oldI have worked on The Simpsons for 11,621 daysBorn 1/28/1958First day on #TheSimpsons 11/22/1989Not many can say they have worked at ANY job any more for LITERALLY half their lives. #Grateful #Blessed RIP to @mxedtr Chris Ledesma, music editor of every episode of The Simpsons since the first Tracey Ullman shorts in 1987, right up to 2022.What an incredible run. twitter.com/mxedtr/status/… RIP to @mxedtr Chris Ledesma, music editor of every episode of The Simpsons since the first Tracey Ullman shorts in 1987, right up to 2022.What an incredible run. twitter.com/mxedtr/status/…

Ryan @ryan_astley This guy worked as music editor from episode 1 in 1989 right up to season 33 of #TheSimpsons , what a career, he will be missed #chrisledesma This guy worked as music editor from episode 1 in 1989 right up to season 33 of #TheSimpsons, what a career, he will be missed #chrisledesma https://t.co/FVQ5ElhdtZ

Chris Ledesma was well-known for his work on The Simpsons

Born on January 28, 1958, Chris was a resident of Southern California and became an expert in piano and trumpet at a very young age. He joined the California Institute of the Arts and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and first worked as a music editor in a student film at CalArts.

Chris Ledesma gained recognition for his work on The Simpsons (Image via mattselman/Twitter)

Ledesma then joined as a tour guide at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1984, and during his break, he witnessed scoring sessions for TV shows like Murder, She Wrote, Airwolf, Amazing Stories, and more. He worked as a music editor for Segue Music, Music Design Group, and Music Works and later established his company, Click Track, Inc.

He worked on a few films like Pure Country, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and Blast from the Past, followed by some TV shows like Gypsy, War and Remembrance, and more.

Chris was the music editor for all the episodes of The Simpsons from 1989, for seasons 1 to 33. He quit the show last year due to his health problems. Ledesma was also nominated for a Golden Reel Award for his work in the 11th episode of the show's tenth season, titled Wild Barts Can't Be Broken.

Chris Ledesma @mxedtr



I am 23,242 days old

I have worked on The Simpsons for 11,621 days

Born 1/28/1958

First day on



Not many can say they have worked at ANY job any more for LITERALLY half their lives.



#Grateful #Blessed Today is a significant milestone for me.I am 23,242 days oldI have worked on The Simpsons for 11,621 daysBorn 1/28/1958First day on #TheSimpsons 11/22/1989Not many can say they have worked at ANY job any more for LITERALLY half their lives. Today is a significant milestone for me.I am 23,242 days oldI have worked on The Simpsons for 11,621 daysBorn 1/28/1958First day on #TheSimpsons 11/22/1989Not many can say they have worked at ANY job any more for LITERALLY half their lives. #Grateful #Blessed

The Simpsons is currently one of the longest-running animated shows. The show has aired for 34 seasons with a total of 740 episodes from December 17, 1989 to September 25, 2022.

Chris Ledesma is survived by his wife, Michelle, and their two daughters.

Poll : 0 votes