The Simpsons season 34 episode 14 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The long-running animated American sitcom, The Simpsons, is currently on its thirty-fourth season. After a long winter break, the series returned to screens last week with a brand new episode, and much to the delight of fans, we have another episode coming up soon for the sitcom.

The upcoming episode will be one of a kind as finally after 34 seasons, Carl Carlson is being given a chance to get in touch with his roots as he explores a new relationship with a black woman, which makes him curious about his own heritage.

What do we know about The Simpsons season 34 episode 14?

Before the new episode drops this Sunday, take a look at what to expect from the upcoming installment of the animated sitcom.

Release date and how to watch?

The Simpsons season 34 episode 14 release date has already been announced. The episode is scheduled to drop on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8.00 pm EST on FOX.

For those without a cable connection, the episode can also be accessed via Fox on Live TV platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo TV. You can also stream previous episodes of the sitcom on Disney Plus Hotstar.

What can we expect from the upcoming episode?

The Simpsons season 34 episode 14 plot according to Rotten Tomatoes is as follows:

"When Carl is smitten by a beautiful Black woman, he looks into the roots of his own identity by discovering the origins of a mysterious rodeo buckle."

Talking about this, writer Loni Steele Sosthand admitted that this plotline was long overdue.

He said:

“It’s a more direct conversation of race than we’re used to having on The Simpsons. I had an exchange with Alex, and he expressed how much he identified with this story. He’s of Haitian descent, and he talked about growing up in a Jewish neighborhood in New York."

He continued:

"It’s not literally what we’re doing with Carl, just as it’s not exactly like my experience [growing up multiracial], but it’s thematically about the assumptions we make about identity. It was interesting to get into it with this character. It really adds another layer to him.”

Carl is finally given an opportunity to explore his indigenous roots in the upcoming episode after he falls for a beautiful black woman. Intrigued by her ethnicity, he decides to look into the roots of his own origins by discovering the a mysterious rodeo buckle in the all-new episode.

The Simpsons cast list explored: Who voices the characters in the sitcom?

All of the regular characters in the series will be back for the upcoming season. The Simpsons voice cast includes Dan Castellaneta who voices Homer Simpson, Julie Kavner voices Marge Simpson, Nancy Cartwright voices Bart Simpson and Nelson and Yeardley Smith voices Lisa Simpson,

Hank Azaria voices Moe, Harry Shearer voices Skinner, Tress MacNeille voices Dolph, Pamela Hayden voices Milhouse, and Harry Shearer voices Flanders. We will also see Alex Désert and Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. as guest stars on the show who will voice Carl and Henry himself in Sunday's episode.

Catch the all-new episode of The Simpsons this weekend on Fox.

