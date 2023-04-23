The Simpsons season 34 episode 18 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

Fox network's The Simpsons is currently on its thirty-fourth run. One of America's longest-running sitcoms, the series premiered its ongoing installment on September 25, 2022, with episode 1, Habeas Tortoise. Viewers are now moving closer to the conclusion of this season, which is expected on May 21, 2023, with Homer's Adventure Through the Windshield Glass.

However, fans have no reason to worry as the animated comedy series has already been renewed for another two seasons. As of now, they can watch out for episode 18 which is premiering soon.

The Simpsons follow the hilarious life of a working-class father, Homer Simpson, and his dysfunctional family as they deal with comical situations and the ups-and-downs of life in the town of Springfield.

Everything to know about The Simpsons season 34 episode 18

Release date, time, and where to watch

The Simpsons @TheSimpsons Living our best life in tonight's new episode at 8/7c! 🥂 Living our best life in tonight's new episode at 8/7c! 🥂 https://t.co/5uQoiO4m3i

Fox's The Simpsons season 34 episode 18 will be released on Sunday, April 23, at 8:00 pm EST. For viewers who do not have a cable connection, the episode can also be viewed online via Fox on Live TV platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo TV.

Previous episodes of the sitcom are also available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. New episodes of the comedy series are released every week on Sundays at 8:00 pm on Fox Network Television.

What happened on last week's episode of The Simpsons?

Last week, viewers saw Homer still watching the news, which shocked Lisa because she did not expect it. While they were both watching television, a huge disappointment was reported. Unfortunately, the Bowl-A-Rama located in Springfield was going to be closed forever. This saddened Homer, who then decided to throw a funeral in honor of Bowl-A-Rama with his friends.

The Simpsons @TheSimpsons 36 years later and still a family favorite. What a treat! 36 years later and still a family favorite. What a treat! https://t.co/lk7PEqBo2X

Viewers also saw the group trying to convince the manager of the place not to shut it down at all. However, the owner told them that he was going to revamp the place and turn it into something new. By the end of the episode, Marge was finally able to stop Bowl-A-Rama from closing.

What to expect from this week's episode?

The upcoming episode has been titled Fan-ily Feud and its official synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

"Homer publicly disparages a pop singer and faces the ire of her vindictive and highly organized fan army."

Catch the upcoming episode on Fox to learn more about what happens to Homer after he offends a fandom. Given how every episode of the sitcom packs a lot of drama and laughter, Fan-ily Feud is guaranteed to be an exciting watch.

The Simpsons voice cast explored

The Simpsons @TheSimpsons Tomorrow will be flooded with a new episode of The Simpsons at 8/7c! Tomorrow will be flooded with a new episode of The Simpsons at 8/7c! 🌊 https://t.co/lF6q3UURDL

The upcoming episode will see most of the original voice cast return for another installment. The Simpsons voice cast includes:

Dan Castellaneta voices Homer Simpson

Julie Kavner voices Marge Simpson

Nancy Cartwright voices Bart Simpson

Nelson and Yeardley Smith voices Lisa Simpson

Hank Azaria voices Moe

Harry Shearer voices Skinner

Tress MacNeille voices Dolph

Pamela Hayden voices Milhouse

Harry Shearer voices Flanders

Tune in to Fox tonight for another exciting episode of America's longest-running sitcom.

