Not all TV shows have a long run, and viewers are always anxious about their favorite shows getting canceled. However, fans of Station 19 will be happy to hear that the series was recently renewed for its seventh season. A spinoff of the long-running medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 follows the personal and professional lives of a group of firefighters working at the Seattle Fire Department.

Starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, and more, the series first premiered back in 2018.

The show has amassed a lot of fans in the last couple of years who will be delighted to see their favorite characters in a brand new season. In addition to Station 19, there are quite a few beloved TV shows that have also been renewed in 2023.

Station 19, Abbott Elementary, and 2 other TV shows that will be returning to the small screen in 2023

1) Station 19

One of the most interesting firefighter TV shows, Station 19 delivers on all aspects - drama, characters, and acting. One of the reasons viewers like this show is because of its relatable storyline.

Season 6 is currently on air. In the most recent episode that aired on April 21, the team faced a challenge in the form of a shoddily assembled structure, as Maya and Carina continued to work on their relationship as Natasha had to rethink her priorities.

ABC has not revealed when the seventh season will premiere, but fans of the TV show will be eager to see how the characters develop and the storyline progresses in the upcoming season.

2) Abbott Elementary

A mockumentary TV show, Abbott Elementary focuses on a second-grade teacher at a Philadelphia public school who is determined to help her students succeed in life. The show's first season won three Primetime Emmy Awards.

The show stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. At the end of season 2, Gregory finally confessed his feelings for Janine.

While she admitted that she also had feelings for him, Janine told him that she was not ready for a serious relationship. Renewed for its third season, the storyline will most likely introduce a new dynamic between the two characters.

Most of the original cast should return in the upcoming season. The dates for the premiere haven't been released, but given the first and second seasons were released towards the end of 2021 and 2022 respectively, the new season will probably be released sometime towards the end of the year.

3) The Simpsons

Fans of the animated comedy TV show will be delighted to learn that The Simpsons has been renewed for two more seasons. The longest-running primetime scripted series in TV history, the upcoming season 34 finale of the show will serve as the 750th episode.

On the last aired episode of season 34, a mysterious figure from Marge's past returned to coach her for a bowling tournament. The show has made a lot of crazy and outlandish predictions over the years, and a lot of them have come true.

Fans will be looking forward to new revelations in the upcoming renewed seasons - 35 and 36. The premiere date for the upcoming season is yet to be announced.

Apart from The Simpsons, two more animated TV shows, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers, which are also quite popular worldwide, have also been renewed this year.

4) The Neighborhood

Starring Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs, the show follows Dave Johnson and his Midwestern family who move into a tough, predominantly African American neighborhood in L.A.

Season 5 is currently on air, and on the latest aired episode, Calvin and Marty were seen having a hard time trying to secure financing for their new business, while Dave invited his boss to Grover's 13th birthday party, much to Gemma's frustration. Renewed for its sixth season, the exact date of the premiere of the new season hasn't been revealed yet.

There is no dearth of new TV shows, but there is something special about watching new seasons of old favorites. Since these four TV shows have been renewed this year, fans of the shows can rest assured that their favorite characters will be back soon to entertain them once again.

