The 15th episode of Station 19's season 6 is expected to drop on ABC on Thursday, April 20, at 8:00 pm ET (tentative time). The show continues to compete with its original, Grey's Anatomy, in terms of the story's raw intensity and interesting characters, among other things.

The series tells the intriguing and dramatic stories of various people working at Seattle Fire Station 19, depicting the numerous challenges that they face every day as they risk their lives to help various people. Station 19 has Jaina Lee Ortiz as its lead actor, with many others portraying key supporting characters.

Station 19 season 6 episode 15 will focus on Maya and Carina trying to sort through their differences

A brief 30-second promo for Station 19 season 6 episode 15 offers a glimpse of the various gripping events set to unfold in the latest episode. The new episode, What Are You Willing to Lose, focuses on a new challenge that the team needs to tackle.

Elsewhere, Carina and Maya try to sort out their issues whilst Natasha is forced to make an important decision. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''A shoddily assembled structure poses a dangerous challenge for the team; Maya and Carina work to get their relationship back on track; Natasha must decide what -- or whom -- she wants to prioritize.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the upcoming episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Get It All Out, depicted how Theo's leadership style caused problems amongst other team members, leading to an uncomfortable situation.

Elsewhere, things got even more complicated after Sullivan and Natasha's relationship starts deteriorating. Viewers can look forward to a thrilling end to the ongoing season, with just a few more episodes left. As of writing this article, the network is yet to renew or cancel the show. But considering the show's popularity, fans can hopefully expect a season 7.

A quick look at Station 19 plot and cast

The action series focuses on the life of Andy Herrera, along with numerous others who work as firefighters. Whilst Andy is the protagonist of the show, the show also depicts the complicated personal lives of those around her. Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show states:

"Practically raised at Seattle's Station 19, Andy Herrera is a confident firefighter who is also the daughter of Pruitt Herrera, the formidable head of the firehouse. Capt. Pruitt was Andy's primary inspiration to become a firefighter and is a mentor to both her and Jack Gibson, the lieutenant at the station."

The synopsis further continues:

"Jack is as fearless as Andy is by-the-books, but when the two are together, sparks fly and opposites attract. The two are joined by Maya Bishop, Dean Miller, Travis Montgomery, Victoria Hughes, and the station's newest addition, rookie Ben Warren. The team also works closely with Seattle PD, often running into Andy's former flame Ryan Tanner."

Critics have praised the show's emotional storyline and gripping tone that does complete justice to the original series. The cast features actors like Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Jason George, and many others.

Catch the new episode of Station 19 season 6 on ABC on Thursday, April 20, at 8:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes