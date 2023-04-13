What time will Station 19 season 6 episode 14 air on ABC? Release date, plot, trailer, and more

Station 19, the exhilarating action-drama series, which is currently in its sixth season, is all set to air episode 14 this Thursday, April 13, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the ABC TV Network. Created by Stacy McKee, the show has gained a lot of popularity over the last five seasons due to its intriguing plotlines.

Fans of Station 19 have been eagerly waiting to see how episode 14 will unfold, especially after Station 19 season 6 episode 13, titled, It's All Gonna Break, saw some challenging series of events.

In the previous episode, the audience saw the entire team ending up in a tricky situation after being caught up in a family dispute.

Station 19 season 6 episode 14 has been titled, Get it All Out

Upcoming episode's plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Thursday, April 13, at 8:00 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 14 of the action drama series' 6th season has been titled, Get it All Out. Stacey K. Black has served as the director of the episode. The official synopsis for season 6's episode 14, Get it All Out, given by the ABC TV Network, reads as follows:

"Emotions boil over at the station as the team chafes against Theo's leadership style; Carina enlists Ben and Maya to help her with a patient in an uncomfortable position; Natasha and Sullivan's relationship hits a roadblock."

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode 14 provides the audience with clues about what to expect from the episode. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the episode will be full of emotionally driven and gripping incidents. Viewers will see the entire team scrap against Theo's style of leadership.

The new episode will also display Carina assigning Maya and Ben to assist her with a patient in an uneasy position. In the upcoming episode, fans will also see Sullivan and Natasha's relationship facing some serious difficulties. Thus, without a shred of doubt, viewers are in for an immersing new episode.

Take a closer look at the Station 19 cast members

The cast list for the show's 6th season includes:

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea "Andy" Herrera

Jason George as Dr. Benjamin "Ben" Warren

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

Barrett Doss as Victoria "Vic" Hughes

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

Danielle Savre as Maya DeLuca-Bishop

Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan

Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop

Carlos Miranda as Theodore “Theo” Ruiz

Josh Randall as Fire Captain Sean Beckett

Merle Dandridge as Fire Chief Natasha Ross

Pat Healy as Fire Chief Michael Dixon

The current season of the series was first released on ABC on October 6, 2022. The show's official description, given by the ABC TV Channel, states:

"A group of heroic Seattle firefighters risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock."

Catch episode 14 of Station 19 season 6, which will air on Thursday, April 13, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

