Station 19 season 6 episode 11 recap: Was Captain Beckett drunk at work?

Captain Beckett began drinking again, and his coworkers became aware of his behavior at work. They saw his hands constantly trembling and were pretty convinced that he was not sober while on duty. Fortunately, in the end, he decided to get help and take a leave of absence.

Episode 11 of Station 19 season 6, titled Could I Leave You?, was released on March 23, 2023, on ABC.

Station 19 season 6 episode 11 recap: Why did everyone want Captain Beckett gone?

The episode begins with the investigation into Cooper’s death. He died during a training exercise, which was supposed to be risk-free, so it was hard for the Fire Chief to come up with an explanation. Some people thought they knew what had happened.

Some of the firefighters serving under Captain Beckett believe he caused Cooper’s death, and believed that nobody would have gotten hurt if Captain Beckett had been sober. Andy tried to remain positive in the midst of all this and reminded everyone that Beckett wasn't the only one responsible for the training drill. Even though Cooper himself was responsible, nobody wanted to blame a dead man for his own death.

Everyone knew Captain Beckett had been drinking and wanted him dismissed, but those hopes died soon after they saw him hanging out with the Internal Affairs guy. The captain's team knew the truth. They even noticed his hands shaking. Theo began telling others he was drunk on the job again.

Maya confessed that she gave Beckett a bottle of scotch and felt terrible about what she had done. But she did not know if he had drunk from her bottle. After hearing this, Andy changed her mind about the situation and made a game plan. This led to everyone forming a mutiny. Beckett's orders were ignored, and Andy's were followed. There was a fire at the barbershop belonging to Tomas, who was a friend of Theo's. The latter had warned Tomas about it earlier, but he clearly did not pay attention.

Theo was riding with Beckett to the location of the fire when he noticed the latter's hands shaking and informed the team of the same. They decided they were going to execute their mutiny plan there. But Theo knew a lot of victims at the barbershop. The team managed to save everyone except a man named Jose. He was seen going to the back, but there was a metal bar blocking the back door.

Jose's wife showed up and began demanding that they rescue her husband. She managed to encourage the least likely hero, Beckett. The captain ran inside the shop from the front door and found Jose. He put his own mask on him. Thankfully, both of them were saved when the team managed to bust open the back door.

Sullivan noticed Beckett and knew that he wanted to kill himself by walking into the fire. He told the others that Captain Beckett didn't want to prove himself to them, but he had in fact given up. When the team returned to the firehouse, Chief Ross was furious and informed them that all their jobs were in jeopardy. The group was stressed out when Beckett came back.

He handed over his badge to the Fire Chief and decided to take a leave of absence while he got clean. Meanwhile, Vic rescued a woman who got trapped in her car after hitting a deer. It was a freak accident, and yet she, Diane, and Carina saved that woman’s life, which made her realize she needed a divorce. The episode ends here.

