"We boycotting Netflix now": New Girl fans furious as sitcom set to leave Netflix

New Girl is bidding goodbye to Netflix. One of the most popular shows on the platform, it ran from September 20, 2011, to May 15, 2018, across eight seasons on Fox, before hitting the streamer. The sitcom chronicled the life of “an offbeat young woman” named Jess, and her unusual friendship with the three men she moved in with.

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, New Girl has been a favorite ever since its inception and Netflix helped it gain further mainstream acclaim. But now that it’s leaving the OTT platform, fans are furious.

They flooded Twitter with posts about the same, angrily lashing out at Netflix for taking the multiple Critics' Choice Television Award winner off their roster. Fans threatened to cancel the streamer’s subscription and boycott it if New Girl is not brought back.

Led by Zooey Deschanel as Jess, the Fox sitcom starred Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris as her Los Angeles roommates Nick Miller, Winston Schmidt, and Winston Bishop, respectively.

The 146-episode-long show also featured Damon Wayans Jr. as their former roommate Coach and Hannah Simone as Jess' best pal Cece, among many others.

"Literally panicked" New Girl fans demand its return after Netflix announces removal

Like any sitcom, New Girl maintained a breezy vibe, combining comedy with drama throughout its seven-year run. The average age of the characters was 30-35 and all of them were tackling issues on their personal and professional fronts.

This premise has made the series very relatable. That element, along with the zany promotional tagline of “Simply Adorkable,” strong performances, interesting and unpredictable cameos, and constant improvisation were the driving factors behind the series’ success on Fox and Netflix.

So when the streamer announced its exit, ardent fans of New Girl got all riled up. They assembled on Twitter and warned Netflix to enlist the show back on their database, failing which they would lose a lot of subscribers.

Is the removal sudden?

Every month, Netflix revamps its slate of films, TV series, and documentaries to maintain novelty. This means that numerous titles get removed from the streamer’s line-up every month so that more interesting counterparts can be added. New Girl, along with others such as The LOTR trilogy, Brokeback Mountain, and Top Gun, was included in the removal list this month.

But for fans of the show, there’s good news. The former Fox-Netflix sitcom won’t remain unhoused for long. Rather, it found a dual home in Hulu and Peacock, where it starts streaming beginning Monday, April 17, 2023.

Separately, in April, Netflix also removed three seasons of the flash-animated web TV series Turbo Fast, Molly’s Game, Forrest Gump, It, Minority Report, Oblivion, and Hush, among others.

