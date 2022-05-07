Is Everybody Hates Chris the best show on CW?

Chris Rock's old show Everybody Hates Chris was a masterpiece, to say the least. The series ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009. While the first season premiered on UPN, the show moved over to the CW for the remaining three seasons.

The series centered around the life of successful comedian Chris Rock during his formative years growing up as the only African-American child in his school and consistently being bullied by others. He is often buoyed by his workaholic father Julius (Terry Crews), overbearing mother Rochelle (Tichina Arnold), and his siblings Drew and Tanya.

Here is what truly makes the series the greatest show on the CW.

Why Everybody Hates Chris rocks

It’s the perfect portrait of comedian Chris Rock’s Life

Chris Rock has told the story of his life on multiple occasions, explaining how he was bullied on a daily basis by students and teachers alike and called a litany of racial slurs. He has said that he knows how to deal with adversity and has used his experience to propel his career.

Everybody Hates Chris was a near-perfect recreation of Rock’s troubles as a child and is an underdog story that many outsiders can relate to and many audience members can root for. Most CW shows are cliche or dull, making it impossible to relate to shows like The Vampire Diaries or Batwoman.

The social commentary is superb

Everybody Hates Chris has shown to be incredible in its execution of social activism about race relations in the United States. It is the only show on its network to have commentary on racial divisions and dive so deep into the subject matter.

Chris’ plight as a black boy in an all-white school is a case of a system not doing nearly enough for underserved youth and minority groups. The show consistently discusses race, poverty, bigotry, and family like no other CW show does and uses its voice to shine a light on these issues that still remain relevant to this very day.

The supporting cast is amazing

One thing that you can never take away from Everybody Hates Chris is its phenomenal cast. The cast is chosen almost perfectly, with each character having a purpose and being able to stand on their own feet. Tyler James Williams never fails as the TV incarnation of the title character, almost making people think that they are watching a documentary of Rock’s upbringing.

In addition, Tichina Arnold’s Rochelle is a vibrant tour-de-force playing Rock’s mother with her quick wit and sharp comebacks. After watching all four seasons, audiences will begin to develop a camaraderie with the characters like their own family.

The show has been a hallmark of excellence in black culture, earning critical acclaim and launching the career of Tyler James Williams. It is relateable, hilarious, and captivating all at the same time with an earnest narrative.

