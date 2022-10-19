Where to buy The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar sneakers? Everything we know so far

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with the American animated sitcom The Simpsons for a uniquely themed Superstar sneaker makeover. In terms of footwear collaborations, Bart, the notorious child of the Simpson family, receives the most attention. However, for the upcoming silhouette, his mom, Mrs. Marge Simpson, will be serving as the source of inspiration for the label.

The upcoming The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar makeover focuses on Marge Simpson and her blue fuzzy hair for a cozy spin ahead of Fall Winter 2022. The shoes can currently be availed in kids' sizes. Release information for adult sizes hasn't been announced by the involved labels yet.

The pair is likely to be released in adult sizes on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

What we know about The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar sneakers featuring Marge Simpsons and her blue fuzzy hair

Upcoming The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar sneakers featuring Marge Simpsons (Image via Adidas)

Loved around the world, the animated comic series The Simpson ranks among the most popular shows of all time. The show has been running for 33 years and has a count of a whopping 34 seasons. The strength of the Simpson franchise has led it to multiple collaborations across the industry, be it food, advertising, clothing, or footwear.

The Simpsons is one of the biggest pop-cultural phenomenons, and iconic characters such as Bart Simpson and Ned Flanders have often been given love from both old and young fans and have become the face of special merch by multiple brands. Most recently, the characters appeared on Nike's SB Dunk Low and Adidas' Stan Smith silhouette for a special-edition makeover in 2021.

For the latest Adidas x The Simpsons' collaborative project, the Three Stripes label is providing the titular animated family's matriarch her very own makeover on the classic and popular Superstar silhouette. If one has ever wondered what Marge Simpson's larger-than-life iconic blue hair might look and feel like in real life, the German sportswear giant has got you covered.

Describing the shoe, the official site of the brand mentions:

"Marge Simpson's most identifiable feature is even more undeniable on these adidas Superstar shoes. The bold blue spreads across the entire textile upper, emphasised even more with the adidas Superstar shoes' signature details like the iconic rubber shell toe and heel tab done in contrast white."

In a direct nod to the show's signature title card, the upper of the shoe is covered with fuzzy blue material from front to back. The shoe features Marge Simpson's imagery embroidered upon both the lateral sides. One side shows Marge smiling, while the other showcases her laughing.

Marge's hair extends across the entire silhouette in blue fuzzy fleece material. The heel tabs feature mismatched branding with "Adidas" lettering on the left side and "The Simpsons" lettering over the right foot. More branding of the iconic animated sitcom is added in an embroidered form over the tongue tabs with title motifs.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of 50% recycled material. The shoes will be accompanied by custom cloud-covered shoe boxes.

The shoes can currently be availed in kids' sizes on the official e-commerce site of Adidas in United Kingdom at a retail price of £55. The official release of information for the adult-sized sneaker hasn't been announced by the involved labels yet.

