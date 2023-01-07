"Why would I want to relive this": COVID-inspired horror movie 'Sick' leaves the internet divided

Blumhouse dropped the first trailer for the COVID-inspired slasher movie Sick on January 6, 2023. The pandemic-themed film is co-written by Kevin Williamson and Katelyn Crabb of Scream fame and is directed by John Hyams.

Sick first made its debut at the Toronto International Film festival and Austin's Fantastic Fest, and fans have since been anticipating the COVID-era movie.

The IMDB synopsis for the movie reads:

"Due to the pandemic, Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone - or so they think."

Williamson's work on the original Scream movie changed the horror movie industry and made him one of the most in-demand screenwriters in the genre.

Despite boasting a strong creative team, fans were left confused after watching the trailer. Here's what one Twitter user had to say about the movie

Netizens left divided ahead of the release of COVID-19 pandemic-era film Sick

Internet users were not impressed with the trailer for the film Sick. Many were tired of the many COVID-themed movies that have been released and commented that no one would watch the film. Others were upset with the premise itself and criticized the writers for the same, and a user even went on to say:

Here are some more comments slamming the movie on Twitter:

However, those who had the chance to view the movie swore that it was pretty good. Some compared it to Scream and called the movie "brutal, relentless, and totally brilliant." Others were just interested in watching it because of the writer and the director.

Here are some comments seen on Twitter praising the movie:

More about the Sick

Sick is one of the many pandemic-inspired movies that have popped up since the lockdown days. It stars Gideon Adlon, Bethlehem Million, Marc Menchaca, and Jane Adams.

The film received excellent reviews from critics at Fantastic Feat this September. UPI called it:

"The most inspired pandemic movie so far… Sick reminds us there are still a few things scarier than COVID while also offering hope that there are ways to survive them all."

The creators promise that the movie will have equal parts horror and comedy, and is a creative take on the COVID lockdown days. The movie is all set to premiere on Peacock next week on Friday the 13th, a date which has been referenced in several slasher and horror films.

