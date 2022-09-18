What happened to Jayde Adams' sister Jenna? Comedian reveals reason for joining Strictly Come Dancing 2022 cast

Strictly Come Dancing is back with another breathtaking season and is set to bring a diverse and amazing lineup of celebrities set to participate in the ballroom and Latin dance competition. 15 celebrities and their pro partners will take to the stage to win over the judges with their dance moves and glamor as they dance their way to the top.

Amongst these 15 celebrities is a well-known comedian whose participation is an homage to her sister. Jayde Adams, who has only ever danced with her sister, is ready to put her dancing shoes back on. While for most, the show may be a lot of things, for Jayde, it’s about remembering her sister Jenna whom she lost almost a decade ago.

Jenna Adams was a huge part of Jayde’s life and continues to inspire and impact her life. At the age of 23, Jenna was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor after having a seizure. She fought for six years and passed away in 2011.

Strictly Come Dancing will air on September 23, at 2 pm ET/7 pm BST on BBC One.

Jayde Adams’ late sister inspired her to join Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing will feature celebrities as they dance against each other to come out on top. One such celebrity is the comedian Jayde Adams’ who wants to use the platform as a way to remember her elder sister, Jenna.

Speaking to The Guardian about her sister’s demise, she said:

"My brother Kane had phoned me 17 times - he never, ever calls. When I got through to him he told me Jenna had collapsed in a fit. It happened in the car with my dad and he had to carry her into the hospital."

The Strictly Come Dancing star further talked about her sister’s illness and recalled that the doctors took out a little over 50% of the brain tumor during the biopsy and due to the trauma, “she was different afterward.” Jenna was the reason why Jayde started doing standup, and she recalled that while in the hospital, her sister had asked if she could start making everyone laugh.

Jayde added:

"I started making jokes. And I haven’t stopped since."

Jayde’s grief and loss influenced her career and she went on to become one of Britain’s top female comics and won the Funny Woman Award in 2014. She has since then hosted numerous shows.

Dancing was something the sisters did together, growing up the two participated in dance contests, one of them being freestyle disco dancing. She danced competitively with her sister for 13 years at her aunt's dance school in Bristol. Jayde has not danced with anyone else since her sister’s passing until now. She will appear on Strictly Come Dancing Season 20 and she believes that her sister is “orchestrating things” for her.

In a conversation with The Mirror, she said:

"It all feels so serendipitous. It’s such an emotional thing for me."

Jayde further added:

"I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family."

More about Strictly Come Dancing

The description of the show read:

"Fifteen celebrities and their Strictly partners have been perfecting their routines in the training room and are hoping to wow our panel and you at home with their first live performance of the series. There is no public vote, but the judges still have their paddles."

It further read:

"Their scores tonight will be carried over to next week, when viewers will have their chance to vote for their favourite couple. Get ready to tell your feather step from your fleckerl - Strictly is back!"

Other celebrities set to appear on Strictly Come Dancing are Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Molly Rainford, Tony Adams, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, James Bye, and Helen Skelton.

