How did David A. Arnold die? Tributes pour in as comedian and That Girl Lay Lay creator dies aged 54

The well-known comedian, actor, writer, and producer, David A. Arnold passed away on September 7 at the age of 54. News of Arnold's death was confirmed by his family, who said:

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing off our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

ANDRA FULLER @mrdrefuller I can’t believe David Arnold passed away! Man life is so precious, u better enjoy every single minute of it! Dave was the host of Chocolate Sundays @ The Laugh Factory when I first moved to LA. He was one of the most underrated comedians in the game & wrote for a lot of TV shows I can’t believe David Arnold passed away! Man life is so precious, u better enjoy every single minute of it! Dave was the host of Chocolate Sundays @ The Laugh Factory when I first moved to LA. He was one of the most underrated comedians in the game & wrote for a lot of TV shows https://t.co/r1ORg8jC7f

Detailed information about David’s funeral will be disclosed soon.

David A. Arnold’s cause of death

David A. Arnold’s death has been a huge loss for the entertainment industry. In their statement, his family stated that the doctors had confirmed that he died from natural causes.

His medical history remains unknown and there is no information on whether he was suffering from any other health issues in the past. Further details on the same are currently awaited.

Everything we know about David A. Arnold and his career

Born on March 15, 1968, Arnold enrolled at Beachwood High School. He developed an interest in standup after being inspired by Eddie Murphy’s Delirious special. Arnold then performed his first standup at Hilarities 4th Street Theatre in Cleveland.

He started working as a comedian in 1990 and found work as a television writer in 2000. David has written several TV shows like Meet the Browns, House of Payne, The Rickey Smiley Show, and more. He was also the writer and producer of the Netflix sitcom, Fuller House.

David A. Arnold appeared on several shows and wrote a few of them (Image via Porscha Coleman/Twitter)

Arnold aimed to follow a similar path as other comedians who launched sitcoms based on their sets. Although he was in discussions with BET to make a show based on his life, the show never entered into development.

While speaking on the Renaissance Man podcast recently, he said that BET told him he was not black enough and so he was not marketable. He continued:

“That’s why they told me. I’ll never forget this. I was in the middle of developing a show with Kevin Hart.”

He soon gained recognition on social media and his rant videos were loved by his followers. Arnold said that he shared videos and comedic rants like he did 15 years ago. He also said:

“I started to rant about what it’s like to raise teenage daughters with a wife that’s always in your goddamn ear, and the next thing you know, this s**t took off. And I went from zero followers to over a million on all these platforms.”

Arnold was the creator of the Nickelodeon comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay. He appeared in shows like Meet the Browns, A Series of Unfortunate People, and The Tony Rock Project. His stand-up comedy specials - David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina and Ain’t For the Weak - are available on Netflix.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

David A. Arnold became famous all these years for his flawless work as a comedian. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Liam HimsWorth @PeteJazz Erica Kane, RN 🩺❣️ @IamErica_Kane I’m not ok hearing about the passing of Comedian David Arnold . One of the very BEST in his field and all around wonderful husband, father and son!! RIP David ! Thank you for the laughs. We love you !! 🤍🕊 I’m not ok hearing about the passing of Comedian David Arnold . One of the very BEST in his field and all around wonderful husband, father and son!! RIP David ! Thank you for the laughs. We love you !! 🤍🕊 https://t.co/1uJM7k2RLU Cleveland native, family man, amazing talent, RIP David Arnold prayers for his family🥺🥺 twitter.com/iamerica_kane/… Cleveland native, family man, amazing talent, RIP David Arnold prayers for his family🥺🥺 twitter.com/iamerica_kane/…

sabrina paige @mass_appeal_ was lucky enough to be in the presence of greatness last night! (Unbeknownst to us) david Arnold’s last show surrounded by some of my favorite comics who were his biggest fans. may he Rest In Peace was lucky enough to be in the presence of greatness last night! (Unbeknownst to us) david Arnold’s last show surrounded by some of my favorite comics who were his biggest fans. may he Rest In Peace https://t.co/2Cg3LD9u2Q

nina louise @wcqt RIP David Arnold. He was on his way up. Finally seeing his years of hard work come to fruition. Praying for Julie and his daughters. RIP David Arnold. He was on his way up. Finally seeing his years of hard work come to fruition. Praying for Julie and his daughters. https://t.co/7twCEvavew

Kevin Randall @nevernotchill .



Life be interesting for sure🕊 David Arnold was just starting to get his well deservedLife be interesting for sure🕊 David Arnold was just starting to get his well deserved 💐. Life be interesting for sure🕊

Erica Kane, RN 🩺❣️ @IamErica_Kane I’m not ok hearing about the passing of Comedian David Arnold . One of the very BEST in his field and all around wonderful husband, father and son!! RIP David ! Thank you for the laughs. We love you !! 🤍🕊 I’m not ok hearing about the passing of Comedian David Arnold . One of the very BEST in his field and all around wonderful husband, father and son!! RIP David ! Thank you for the laughs. We love you !! 🤍🕊 https://t.co/1uJM7k2RLU

President Kamala’s Hand (Again) @myronjclifton Erica Kane, RN 🩺❣️ @IamErica_Kane I’m not ok hearing about the passing of Comedian David Arnold . One of the very BEST in his field and all around wonderful husband, father and son!! RIP David ! Thank you for the laughs. We love you !! 🤍🕊 I’m not ok hearing about the passing of Comedian David Arnold . One of the very BEST in his field and all around wonderful husband, father and son!! RIP David ! Thank you for the laughs. We love you !! 🤍🕊 https://t.co/1uJM7k2RLU Oh no. David Arnold passed tonight. He has a netflix special that is really very good. Underrated comedian. Wow, a very sad loss. May he rest with stories, laughter, and peace. twitter.com/IamErica_Kane/… Oh no. David Arnold passed tonight. He has a netflix special that is really very good. Underrated comedian. Wow, a very sad loss. May he rest with stories, laughter, and peace. twitter.com/IamErica_Kane/…

Gabrielle Dennis @GabrielleDennis 🏾RIP David Arnold I'm gutted by the devastating and untimely passing of a good friend in comedy, a super solid dude, a mentor and teacher to many, an overwhelming talented human and a man in love and immensely loved by his family. I will be praying hard for them tonight🏾RIP David Arnold I'm gutted by the devastating and untimely passing of a good friend in comedy, a super solid dude, a mentor and teacher to many, an overwhelming talented human and a man in love and immensely loved by his family. I will be praying hard for them tonight 🙏🏾RIP David Arnold 👑

Sallinger @sallinger Very tragic news about David Arnold today. My sister worked very closely with him and was supposed to direct him in the next episode of “That Girl Lay Lay” starting tomorrow morning. Life is short & fickle, so treasure your time and loved ones. Prayers for his family and kids. Very tragic news about David Arnold today. My sister worked very closely with him and was supposed to direct him in the next episode of “That Girl Lay Lay” starting tomorrow morning. Life is short & fickle, so treasure your time and loved ones. Prayers for his family and kids.

His survivors include his wife Julie and daughters Anna Grace and Ashlyn Elizabeth.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave