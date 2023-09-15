5 exciting TV shows returning this fall

Movies and TV shows are currently under lockdown, courtesy of the twin strikes of SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America. However, that doesn’t mean networks and streaming platforms are sitting quietly. Their database has numerous shows and series that are ready to be released or have already premiered.

The fall season (September to December) of 2023 will be inundated with several promising TV shows returning with new seasons.

Shows like Welcome to Wrexham, The Morning Show, and Southern Charm are already on air with their fresh seasons.

While Welcome to Wrexham, a FX docuseries, is in its sophomore season, The Morning Show brought its season 3 on Apple TV+ on September 13. Meanwhile, the Bravo reality show Southern Charm launched its season 9 on Thursday, September 14.

Loki to Family Guy: TV shows coming this fall

1) Loki (Disney+)

Starring OG actors Tom Hiddleston, Jonathan Majors, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Neil Ellice, and Owen Wilson, Loki season 2 hits Disney+ on October 6, 2023.

Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Ke Huy Quan are newbies to join the cast.

2) Sex Education (Netflix)

Season 4 of the critically acclaimed British teen comedy is slated to be released on Netflix on September 21, 2023.

It’s the final series of Sex Education, which stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood.

3) The Kardashians (Hulu)

The uber-popular reality TV series will be back with its fourth season on Thursday, September 28. In the fourth season, The Kardashians will be about the tense situations between a heavily pregnant Kourtney and Kim and Khloé and their mother, Kris.

Kim’s acting debut may also get footage.

4) The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Peacock)

The Continental, a prequel spin-off of the John Wick franchise will hit Peacock on September 22, 2023. International viewers can watch the same on Amazon Prime Video.

Set in the 1970s, the crime drama TV series will showcase how Winston Scott became the proprietor of The Continental chain of hotels based in the posh and lucrative New York.

5) Family Guy (Fox)

A Primetime Emmy Award nominee, Family Guy, will launch its 22nd season on October 1, 2023. The Fox animated sitcom, created by Seth MacFarlane, has generally received encouraging reviews.

Over the years, Family Guy saw actors like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Paulson, Mandy Moore, Tara Strong, Tom Ellis, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Elliott, Chris Parnell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Scott Grimes, among others, as guest stars.

A few other TV shows to look forward to

The above list is not comprehensive. Some of the other top TV shows like Lupin, Invincible, The Gilded Age, Rick and Morty, Shining Vale, and American Horror Story: Delicate, among others, are also coming with their next seasons this fall.

Below are the release details of the mentioned TV shows:

Lupin (Netflix): October 5, season 3

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video): November 3, season 2

The Gilded Age (HBO): October 29, season 2

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim): October 15, season 7

Shining Vale (Starz): October 13, season 2

American Horror Story: Delicate (FX): September 20, 2023, season 12

For now, you can tune into FX, Apple TV+, and Bravo to watch Welcome to Wrexham, The Morning Show, and Southern Charm, respectively.