The Gilded Age season 2 sets premiere date on HBO

The world of historical drama has been blessed with another gem - The Gilded Age, and fans have been eagerly waiting for news about when the second season will come around. HBO has finally unveiled a few photos for the first look, along with the release of the trailer.

Releasing on Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, the story of The Gilded Age takes a closer look at New York's upper class in the late 19th century. The upcoming season will also be available to stream on Max.

The American historical drama was created and written for the screen by Julian Fellowes, while Michael Engler and Salli Richardson Whitfield directed it.

The Gilded Age Season 2 trailer

The trailer for the second season of The Gilded Age, which was released on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, assures viewers that the competition in New York's high society is still on. As Peggy makes her mark among the Black elite, Bertha can be seen raising the stakes more than ever.

The official synopsis of the show's first season sets the premise for the show. It says:

"HBO’s The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old-money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook."

Continuing:

"Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old-money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell."

The trailer for the second season of The Gilded Age shows the fiercely ambitious Bertha Russel, played by Carrie Coon from Gone Girl and Avengers: Infinity War. She is asked at the very outset by a seemingly concerned Ward McCallister (Nathan Lane):

"Mrs. Russel, you conquered New York. You dine in the best houses. But are you sure it's wise to start the war with New York society? Aren't you asking for trouble?"

As the drama intensifies in the teaser trailer, executive producer David Crockett revealed in a Vanity Fair interview:

"The whole thread of [season two] is wrapped around this story of dueling opera houses."

Ever since January 2022, fans have been waiting for updates about the drama set on the Upper East Side of New York. With the release of the new trailer, it is no wonder that the drama, thrill and grandeur are set to reach new heights.

The Gilded Age story ahead and cast explored

The morning of Easter in 1883 brings the unfortunate news of Bertha Russell's bid at the Academy of Music being rejected. However, as the season progresses Bertha climbs the ladder in the Society by questioning the age-old practices and challenges Caroline Astor.

Her husband George Russell, played by Morgan Spector from James McLaughlin's Boston Strangler, is caught up with the rising tensions at his Pittsburgh steel plant. The show's other frontrunner Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) reprises her role as Agnes van Rhijn (née Brook) who disapproves of Marian's teaching at a girls' school, as well as Ada's (Cynthia Nixon) new relationship.

On the other hand, Peggy (Denée Benton) makes waves with her collaboration with T. Thomas Fortune played by Sullivan Jones at the NY Globe.

The Gilded Age has been co-produced by Neamo Film and Television, Universal Television and HBO Entertainment.