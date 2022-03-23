The Gilded Age Season 1 ending explained: What is the truth about Peggy's baby?

HBO's The Gilded Age season 1 has come to its conclusion with numerous characters facing significant life changes.

The finale episode, titled Let the Tournament Begin, dropped on March 21 culminating with a glamorous ball, eventually leading to Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon)'s triumphant victory.

It stunned audiences, signaling the Russell family's formal entry into the New York High Society. Simultaneously, in an emotional turn of events, Peggy Scott (Denee Benton) learns about her baby as secrets are spilled about her father.

The Gilded Age Season 1 finale answers most of the concerns while hinting at what's to come in season 2. Despite the fact that some of the storyline developments may have been anticipated, there is plenty to keep the viewer interested and wanting to learn more about the narrative.

Let's dive into the juicier details of the ninth and final episode of The Gilded Age season 1.

Inspecting the events of The Gilded Age Season 1 finale

Episode 9 (finale) of The Gilded Age Season 1 is pretty much summed up between George Russell's (Morgan Spector) train disaster dilemma being resolved and Bertha ball signaling Gladys Russell's (Taissa Farmiga) entrance to New York High Society.

DARIAN🥀 @darianjofficial LEGENDARY Bertha Russell. This woman was outcast, snubbed, mocked, & disrespected consistently yet she never let that deter her from her goal of seeing her family accepted into society. To the gowns, sass, elegance, tenacity:🥂#GildedAgeHBO Tonight’s MVP is theLEGENDARYBertha Russell. This woman was outcast, snubbed, mocked, & disrespected consistently yet she never let that deter her from her goal of seeing her family accepted into society. To the gowns, sass, elegance, tenacity:🥂 #TheGildedAge Tonight’s MVP is the ✨LEGENDARY✨ Bertha Russell. This woman was outcast, snubbed, mocked, & disrespected consistently yet she never let that deter her from her goal of seeing her family accepted into society. To the gowns, sass, elegance, tenacity:🥂#TheGildedAge #GildedAgeHBO https://t.co/Tqtbrtp91Z

Bertha was quick to uninvite Carrie Astor from the dance after learning of her mother, Mrs. Astor's, disinterest in the same. While it seems like a ruthless and petty move on Bertha's behalf, it proves to be rather beneficial in the end.

Bertha uses the opportunity to persuade Mrs. Astor to use her substantial clout to bring an audience to the Russells' ball.

Meanwhile, as Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) prepares to elope with Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel) with a little assistance from Peggy and Mrs. Chamberlain, Ada (Cynthia Nixon) discovers her niece's plan to flee.

Despite her best efforts, she is unable to prevent the younger lady from doing so. However, Marian eventually ends her relationship with Tom after discovering his interest in courting a wife from a wealthy household.

Neda @Laurelslena #TheGildedAge Ok I’ve been watching The Gilded Age and we all don’t trust Mr. Raikes right? Right? There’s something shady about him and he’s too pushy. And let’s be real we all know Marian should be with Larry Russell. It’s only a matter of time. #GildedAge #TheGildedAge HBO Ok I’ve been watching The Gilded Age and we all don’t trust Mr. Raikes right? Right? There’s something shady about him and he’s too pushy. And let’s be real we all know Marian should be with Larry Russell. It’s only a matter of time. #GildedAge #TheGildedAge #TheGildedAgeHBO https://t.co/UfxuqJEtIv

Peggy Scott, on the other hand, discovers that her son is alive through a letter and also learns of her father's betrayal. Viewers also find out about Baudin's estranged wife, who has come seeking reconciliation after learning of his part in the Russell household.

At the conclusion of the episode, major sub plots are resolved while many new events were teased, signaling the renewal of the show for a second season. Peggy is on a quest with her mother to find out more about her son, Marian and Tom have parted ways, and the Russells have a successful ball, marking New Money's imminent takeover of the High Society.

What is the truth about Peggy's baby?

In the second last episode of season 1, Peggy informs Marian about her previous marriage and the pregnancy. Her father had pronounced the marriage meaningless, and the baby died soon after birth.

However, in the season 1 finale, she learns that her son is alive through a note found in her father's pocket. A devastated Peggy and her mother confront him when he arrives home, only to for an unsatisfying explanation.

Lisa Bee @leebee4life We need to see a lot more of the Black elites living in Brooklyn next season. Make it happen, Julian Fellowes. #TheGildedAge #TheGildedAge HBO We need to see a lot more of the Black elites living in Brooklyn next season. Make it happen, Julian Fellowes. #TheGildedAge #TheGildedAgeHBO https://t.co/2kyjCKwKMI

Arthur tries to justify his actions by explaining that he was protecting his daughter and grandson from a life of humiliation. Hence, he made arrangements for the child to be adopted, ensuring that he would have a happy life.

Peggy persuades Arthur to reveal her kid's whereabouts, but his refusal to say anything leaves her with only one clue - her son is in Philadelphia. The conclusion of season 1 shows Peggy and her mother's plans to fly there to find her son.

Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downtown Abbey, directed The Gilded Age. The series covers life in New York City during the Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age has been renewed for season 2 and with all the events that have been laid out, one can stand assured that the show will get as dramatic as it can be.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul