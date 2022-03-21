When will The Gilded Age Season 1 finale air? Release date, plot and more about HBO series

The Gilded Age is a highly arresting drama series that made its debut on HBO on January 24, 2022. This historical drama series has an intriguing story and a gorgeous cast. Julian Fellowes serves as the creator of the series, which takes place during the 1800s in the city of New York.

The story revolves around the elite van Rhijn-Brook family, which comes from old money, and the Russell family, who is new to being the elite and having a fortune. The stunning cast list of the series includes Carrie Coon, Louisa Jacobson, Morgan Spector, Denee Benton, Harry Richardson, Taissa Farmiga, and others.

The HBO show is still launching new episodes on a weekly basis. Due to the immense popularity it has garnered since its release, the HBO series has already been renewed for Season 2.

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting its finale, which is set to arrive soon.

Know all about the Season 1 finale of HBO's The Gilded Age

When will the finale of The Gilded Age Season 1 release?

Season 1 of the HBO show The Gilded Age has a total of nine episodes, out of which eight episodes have aired so far. The finale episode of Season 1 is all set to make its arrival on March 21, 2022.

Episode 9, or the finale episode, has been titled “Let the Tournament Begin.”

Where to watch the finale of Season 1

All the new episodes of the series are usually released on Monday nights at 9 pm ET on the HBO channel and on HBO Max, the network's streaming channel.

What can be expected from the finale episode of Season 1?

As suggested by the title, "Let the Tournament Begin," it is quite safe to say that the finale episode of the drama show is going to be a thrilling game of never-before-seen social jousts as the Russell family does everything in their power to still hold their place at the center stage.

Despite all the troubles, the tribulations, and without a shred of doubt the arrogance, the family is still present at the forefront.

The finale episode of the show is going to be an amalgamation of everything when it comes to Peggy’s ambition, George’s efforts. Characters such as Ward McAllister are definitely going to leave a great impact as well.

Don't forget to watch the binge-worthy series, The Gilded Age, streaming on HBO Max from the 24th of January, 2022.

