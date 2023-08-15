Welcome to Wrexham season 2 on FX: Release date, trailer, and more 

Welcome to Wrexham on FX is returning with a second season after garnering positive feedback from fans in the first season. The second season of this American sports documentary will release on September 12, 2023.

The enthralling sports documentary chronicles the rise of Wrexham A.F.C., a Welsh football club owned by popular Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds is most popular for his roles in films like Deadpool, The Proposal, and Free Guy. The football club is also co-owned by actor and comedian Rob McElhenney, most known for his role as 'Mac' in the comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The documentary followed the rise of Wrexham A.F.C. under new ownership, and the new season is reportedly following up on the previous season to chronicle how the two new owners navigate the management of the club.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 Release Date

A poster of the sports documentary (image via Disney+)

The popular sports documentary Welcome to Wrexham will release across different streaming platforms across different nations. As viewers eagerly wait for the release of the second season, there is only a tentative release time for the show, which is around 10 p.m. ET (the time when shows usually premiere on FX).

Here are the release dates for the sports series:

United Kingdom: Wednesday, 13 September 2023 (2 a.m. GMT tentatively)

United States: Tuesday, 12 September 2023 (10 p.m ET tentatively)

Where to watch Welcome to Wrexham Season 2

Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on FX and then be available for streaming on Hulu in the United States of America. Internationally the show will premiere on Disney+ the day after its release in the US. Viewers will need a subscription to Hulu or Disney+ to watch the series, depending on their location.

For the Welsh football team, this season is truly make-or-break, according to co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The club still isn't financially viable despite the success it has seen since the debut of the series. It will be difficult to sustain the club, at least not without a promotion to English football's next highest league. Do not miss out on the inspiring Wrexham A.F.C. story!

Welcome to Wrexham Trailer - What to Expect from Season 2

The docuseries chronicles the story of the Welsh football team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as they change Wrexham A.F.C. The two have transformed this team, which was struggling in the English National League's lower divisions, into a name known throughout the world.

Formed in 1864, Wrexham A.F.C. is the third oldest professional sports club in the world. The second season of the series follows the trajectory of the club in the 2022-23 football season, following up on the first season, which focused on the 2021-22 football season.

Wrexham got promoted from the National League - which is the fifth tier of the English football pyramid - into the EFL League Two in 2022-23. The second season will take viewers through the journey of this promotion.

As per reports, the second season of Welcome to Wrexham has extensive footage of Wrexham A.F.C.'s promotion to the next tier of English football at the Racecourse Ground. Popular figures like Paul Rudd and Hugh Jackman appear in the documentary, celebrating wins at local pubs.

This is only the beginning of good fortunes for Wrexham A.F.C. Catch the second season of Welcome to Wrexham, premiering on FX on September 12, 2023.