Netflix announces multi-episode documentary to follow USWNT during 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Netflix will release a multi-episode docu-series featuring the USWNT during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The crew will follow the staff, coaches, and players of the team during the tournament.

In a recent release, Netflix said (via Pro Soccer Wire):

“[The series will] intimately follow the USWNT’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history."

They further added:

“Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.”

Netflix further added that stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Thompson, Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams, Kristie Mewis, and more will be featured in the docu-series. More details about the World Cup docu-series will be revealed later.

USWNT announced collaboration with five different brands before the World Cup

Before the World Cup, the USWNT announced that they will collaborate with five different brands during the tournament that will take place on US soil. The collaborations are mainly with women-led and women-owned brands.

The team also issued a statement on the matter making fans aware of the entire procedure of the collaborations. The team's vice president for consumer products, Maribeth Towers, said (via US Soccer):

“We’re very proud to collaborate with these five brands to provide our fans with an additional way to express their support for the USWNT as the team takes the world’s biggest stage."

She added:

"Each brand brings a different element to the table, providing fans with an array of ways to bridge their love for the team with pieces from some of their favorite brands. The fact that most are women-owned businesses adds an element of empowerment and inspiration which our team also represents.”

The USWNT enter the 2023 edition of the tournament as the winners of the previous two editions in 2015 and 2019. They have so far won the competitions four times and a historic fifth could be on the way.