Is Deadpool 3 getting delayed? Details explored as the film is omitted from Disney release calendar 

Deadpool 3 is easily one of the most anticipated films announced by Disney. The beloved 'merc with a mouth' was set to appear for a third time on the silver screen with a tentative release date in May 2024. However, it is now reported that the third Deadpool film will be postponed release since it was missing from the calendar of upcoming Disney releases.

Deadpool 3 was actually pushed up from its initial release date (later in 2024) to May 2024. However, ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA protests have again delayed the film's release. The Shawn Levy-directed movie was only a few weeks into production when the actors' strike commenced, necessitating a halt to production while the issue was resolved.

A still from Deadpool (image via Marvel Studios)

The film is still highly anticipated by fans worldwide as it has people scratching their heads over the return of Wolverine (played by Hugh Jackman) alongside Wade Wilson/Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds). It remains a huge mystery how Wolverine will return (since the character died in the film Logan) and whether Wade is using a time-traveling machine.

The introduction of Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will surely be with a bang, albeit the delay. We can only hope that the 'merc with a mouth' returns on the silver screen as soon as possible!

Deadpool 3 - Will we see the return of Wolverine? Other characters who might make a comeback

Any developments about the release and plotline of the new Deadpool film may have been kept under wraps, but one thing that is confirmed is the return of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios announced the return of Wolverine in a hilarious manner keeping to the characteristic persona of the beloved mercenary he will be playing.

As per reports, Hugh Jackman will feature in a very comic-accurate costume, which is yellow with dark blue detailing and pads.

A Twitter post affirming the new suit for Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool film (image via Twitter)

Apart from Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also see the return of Jennifer Garner in the role of Elektra. She last played this role almost two decades ago in The Daredevil (2003), where Ben Affleck starred in the titular role. Although Daredevil got a cool update through Marvel's series of the same name, Elektra is set to return in the new Deadpool film, which reportedly includes a lot of time-traveling adventures.

It was announced by The Hollywood Reporter (THR) that Jennifer Garner would reprise her role as the well-known Elektra from Marvel Comics in Deadpool 3.

The upcoming film is also rumored to include some cameos from past 20th Century Fox superheroes, such as Ben Affleck as Daredevil, Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, Halle Berry as Storm, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, and Ian McKellen as Magneto, among many others.

Deadpool 3 - Will it be a part of the MCU?

Starting with Deadpool 3, Marvel Studios has gradually integrating the X-Men characters into the MCU following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Reynolds claims that the franchise's foundation for the film creates an exciting new challenge.

Here is what Reyolds had to say to ComicBook.com in an interview:

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk, I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

Disney's bold rescheduling shows their confidence in a project of this size despite a continuing writer's strike and less than a year until the sequel's debut. While there is no official release date for the film, it can be expected to hit screens very soon considering they had earlier announced the release date to be May 3, 2024.