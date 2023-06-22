Disney and Marvel to release 3 MCU movies per year until 2025

Disney recently moved MCU’s entire Phase 5 and Phase 6 slate as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty got pushed to 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars to 2027. After finding success with all three movies of 2019 (Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home), it was time for Marvel to scale upwards. Hence, we got four MCU movies and five Disney+ MCU series in 2021.

2022 also had a similar schedule, but COVID brought further delays and led Marvel to release just three movies and three shows in the year. But by that time, MCU and the whole superhero genre, in general, had reached a saturation point, which continues to be the case. Marvel also needed a lot of quality control after several mediocre releases throughout Phase 4.

So, Marvel decided to slow down and go back to the pattern that worked well for them in the past. Now with the new slate, Marvel is back to releasing just three movies per year until 2025 at least.

Disney removes 2 Marvel release dates from 2025’s MCU schedule

Armor Wars moved to 2026? (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the past, Disney had booked July 25 and November 7, 2025, for “Untitled Marvel” releases. Both of those dates have now been changed to “Untitled Disney” releases. This comes after Sony recently booked June 27, 2025, as a release date for its upcoming Marvel movie, which is believed to be Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4.

So, 2025 also has only three Marvel movies coming out in the year. It was presumed that Armor Wars could have been the 4th film coming out during the November release window of 2025.

But with Disney removing the November 7 release from Marvel’s calendar, it’s likely that Armor Wars has also been pushed to 2026.

Marvel’s Phase 5 and Phase 6 movie schedule post delays

Marvel Phase 5 movies (Image via Sportskeeda)

The following slate shows every confirmed MCU movie coming out in Phase 5 and Phase 6:

Phase 5

The Marvels – November 10, 2023

Deadpool 3 – May 3, 2024

Captain America: Brave New World – July 26, 2024

Thunderbolts – December 20, 2024

Blade – February 14, 2025

Phase 6

Fantastic Four – May 2, 2025

Spider-Man 4 – June 27, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 1, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars – May 7, 2027

Shang-Chi and Eternals (Image via Marvel)

Every movie that Marvel originally wished to release until Secret Wars in 2025 with its four movies/year plan has practically been moved to 2027. If Marvel continues to release three movies each in 2026 and 2027 as well, then only four more movies would find a slot along with The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Nova, Shang-Chi 2, Armor Wars, Thor 5, Doctor Strange 3, Eternals 2, Black Panther 3, a Mutants movie, and a rumored Scarlet Witch movie are supposed to be in development at Marvel. But many of these films won’t find releases until 2027 if the MCU continues its three movies per year plan until then.

So, Marvel might look to get back to releasing four movies a year in both 2026 and 2027 if they want to put out most of these sequels before Secret Wars. But since we will be getting at least three MCU Disney+ series every year on top of the films, it’s likely that Disney will stick to the three-movie plan throughout Phase 6.

