Spider-Man 4 and Venom 3 release dates now confirmed

Fans have been asking when Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 will be released ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home. Also, people have been wondering when Venom 3 will be released, as it recently began production. These two are Sony’s most prized Spider-Man franchises, so the studio has been taking its time to get the movies made.

Now, Sony has booked two new release dates for its future Marvel movies. However, no titles have been attached to them, but looking at the release windows and what is going on behind the scenes, it’s clear that Spider-Man 4 and Venom 3 have found their release dates.

When are Spider-Man 4 and Venom 3 releasing?

Tom Hardy as Venom (Image via Sony)

According to Deadline, Sony has set new release dates for June 27, 2025, and November 8, 2024, both of which will be presented on Imax screens. Very recently, Variety revealed that Sony Pictures is planning for Venom to have an October 2024 release date.

October is the month for Venom, as both of its movies were released in the first week of October (Venom – October 5, 2018, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage – October 1, 2021). So logically, Venom 3 would have taken the October 4, 2024, release date. However, that date has already been booked by Joker 2. Hence, Sony could not have booked that window and had to look for a later release date.

Since Sony and Marvel work together in harmony, Venom 3’s release date was confirmed as soon as the MCU vacated the November 8, 2024 release date and shifted Thunderbolts to December 20, 2024, instead. So, with 2024’s November 8 window sitting vacant, it is clear that Sony is giving it to Venom 3, which will be ready by then.

Tom Holland's new Spider-Man suit (Image via Marvel/Sony)

Originally set to release in July, Spider-Man: No Way Home has to be delayed by Sony until December 2021. Since the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7, 2017, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2, 2019, early July has always been Spider-Man's season in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, Superman: Legacy (July 11) had already reserved 2025's early July window, allowing DC to steal one of Sony's Spider-Man universe slots. So Sony has booked the June 27, 2025, release date for Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 in order to allow itself some breathing room.

We’ve recently heard talk of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 happening behind the scenes. Its scripting process will begin as soon as the WGA strike is lifted. Hence, June 27, 2025, becomes the perfect date for Spider-Man 4 to arrive. We can even expect May 2’s Fantastic Four to lead directly into it.

Spider-Man 4 and Venom 3’s cast and crew

Kelly Marcel is directing the next Venom movie (Image via Sony)

Directed by Kelly Marcel, Venom 3 brings back Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock alongside Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dr. Dan Lewis, and Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan / Toxin. It has also added Juno Temple, who is rumored to be playing the yellow symbiote, Scream. Finally, Chiwetel Ejiofor will also play an undisclosed role.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man 4 is in very early development stages, and no creatives are attached to it either. So far, only Tom Holland has been confirmed to return. However, we’d likely see Ned and MJ back as well. Furthermore, Daredevil and Kingpin actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio should also join in.

