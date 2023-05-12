Spider-Man 4 release date: New rumor may have revealed when Tom Holland returns

Tom Holland is currently gearing up for his upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, but MCU fans have been demanding to see him in another Marvel movie ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home. So far, it has only been reported that Tom Holland has signed a new deal to appear in another Spider-Man trilogy alongside multiple other MCU crossovers.

But as far as Spider-Man 4 is concerned, there hasn’t been any verdict on when the next Spidey movie will happen. Initial rumors suggested Sony was eyeing a July 2024 release, but that was impossible because Marvel had already scheduled.

Sony is yet to reveal its Spider-Man Universe (SSU) schedule after Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (March 29, 2024). But a new rumor may have suggested when the studio plans to release the fourth Spider-Man movie.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 could arrive in 2025

Alex P. @AlexFromCC



They recently did something related to it and would expect an announcement later this year about it. boo bear tat @hughbootat @AlexFromCC Anything on SM4/Holland? @AlexFromCC Anything on SM4/Holland? I’ll give you props for always being that one person that always replies to my tweets with the same question. I appreciate the support and consistency. So have this:They recently did something related to it and would expect an announcement later this year about it. twitter.com/hughbootat/sta… I’ll give you props for always being that one person that always replies to my tweets with the same question. I appreciate the support and consistency. So have this:They recently did something related to it and would expect an announcement later this year about it. twitter.com/hughbootat/sta… https://t.co/i7JU9bGNIE

On May 4, established scooper Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus replied to a fan who asked for some news about Spider-Man 4. He stated that Sony “recently did something related to [Spider-Man 4] and would expect an announcement later this year about it.” Then he said the announcement may or may not come at SDCC 2023 as Sony doesn’t usually have a panel at the event.

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH August 28th 2025 August 28th 2025

But after him, another Twitter scooper, MyTimeToShineHello, tweeted the date “August 28, 2025” with no real context. So, many fans presumed that the date could be related to Alex Perez’s Tweet, and Sony might be eyeing an August 28, 2025 release for Spider-Man 4.

This prediction might be stretching things too thin because August 28, 2025, is a Thursday. So, if Spider-Man 4 were to arrive in late August 2025, then the real release date should have been August 29.

The real release date of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4

Old Phase 6 lineup (Image via Marvel)

Back at SDCC 2022, Kevin Feige revealed the MCU lineup that went all the way up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025). Then, the next movie on the roster was revealed to be Avengers: Secret Wars (May 1, 2026). But there were multiple release spots between these two films, which are yet to be revealed. So, Spider-Man 4 could easily take one of those spots.

However, Marvel never announces a solo Spider-Man movie because Sony owns the character. So, the announcement for Spider-Man 4 would also come from Sony. Before No Way Home, the pattern that Marvel/Sony followed with their Spider-Man movies was that every Spider-Man movie would follow MCU Summer team-up movies in July.

Tom Holland's new Spider-Man suit (Image via Marvel/Sony)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit theaters on May 5, 2017, and Spider-Man: Homecoming followed it on July 7, 2017. Avengers: Endgame came out on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home followed it on July 2, 2019. Similarly, Spider-Man: No Way Home was also supposed to follow MCU’s Summer release of 2021 on July 16, 2021. But COVID-19 pushed it to December 17, 2021.

So, if Spider-Man 4 is supposed to release in 2025, then it should logically follow the Summer release of the year, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2), and arrive in July. Marvel Studios has already locked July 25, 2025, for an untitled movie, and this release date could be allotted to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4.

Before that, Spider-Man would have appearances in The Kang Dynasty and maybe even Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. But as far as the August 28, 2025 release date is concerned, it has to be a hoax because Sony has never released any Spider-Man universe movie in August!

Poll : 0 votes