"There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one'': Tom Holland opens up on his future as Spider-Man

Is it time for a fresh face to take on the mantle of Spider-Man in New York City? In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Tom Holland expressed his desire to step away from his role as the iconic web-slinger. He also shed light on his evolving perspective regarding the beloved character. Tom Holland has portrayed Peter Parker for seven years in his own trilogy and various other crossover events.

He revealed that there had been discussions about his potential departure from the role. These discussions took place between Tom Holland, Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige, Rachel O'Connor, and other Marvel executives.

He explained that it was a collaborative process that was aimed at exploring the reasons to continue with the character. Holland expressed his satisfaction with the current creative direction but also admitted to feeling some apprehension about continuing with a fourth installment.

During his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said that he was a little apprehensive about the film and added:

“There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise."

He noted that there was a part of him that wanted to walk away with his "head held high" and pass on the baton of Spider-Man to the next person who had the chance to bring the character to life.

What does the future hold for Tom Holland?

During the promotional interviews for his latest miniseries The Crowded Room, Tom Holland expressed a desire to leave the role on a high note. As mentioned earlier, he hopes to pass the torch to the next lucky actor who gets to bring Spider-Man to life.

Although a fourth Spider-Man movie featuring Holland is currently in development, production has been halted due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. No release date hasn't been announced either.

Tom Holland's journey as Spider-Man began with his debut in Captain America: Civil War. The film saw him being recruited by Tony Stark to join the fight against Steve Rogers and his team.

Fans were thrilled to see the character join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a two-year absence. His performance left a positive impression, paving the way for his own franchise and bringing Marvel's best hero back home.

Reflecting on his career, Holland acknowledges the ups and downs that come with being in the spotlight. Despite facing challenges, he remains passionate about his work and values the opinions of his fans.

The Crowded Room caught Tom Holland's attention during the filming of No Way Home. This Apple TV+ series explores the story of a psychologically distraught man accused of murder.

Holland plays the lead role of Danny Sullivan, a character with a troubled past. Despite initial concerns about the show's early reviews, subsequent evaluations praised Holland's performance, reaffirming his talent and versatility as an actor.

His recent projects outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Uncharted and Cherry, have showcased his range as an actor. While some received mixed reviews, Holland maintains a healthy outlook, respecting everyone's opinion and is looking forward to new projects.

Beyond his professional life, Holland has also been open about his own mental health struggles. He noted that taking a break from social media and seeking therapy were important steps for him to maintain a clear mind and deal with the pressures of fame. As he continues to grow as an actor, Holland recognizes the need to find balance and prioritize his well-being.

Tom Holland's recent remarks about potentially stepping away from the role of Spider-Man have sparked discussions about the future of the beloved character.

While nothing has been set in stone, fans will eagerly await updates on the development of the fourth Spider-Man film and whether Holland will continue to don the iconic red and blue suit.

Poll : 0 votes