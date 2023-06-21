Deadpool 3 to have multiple Wolverine and Deadpool variants, rumors suggest

With Disney pulling Deadpool 3 for an early summer 2024 release, it is confirmed that the studio has huge confidence in its story and scale. With the number of old X-Men characters it is supposed to pack, Deadpool 3 could turn into the next Spider-Man: No Way Home level event.
The Multiverse will play a huge factor as it not only brings Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson into the MCU but also brings Hugh Jackman’s Logan. However, we might see a bunch of Deadpools and Wolverines in the film as multiple variants of both characters are rumored to appear. So, it won’t just take a page out of No Way Home’s book but also Sony’s Spider-Verse movies.
Deadpool 3 might feature more than one Deadpool and Wolverine
As per a new scoop from CanWeGetSomeToast (another account of MyTimetoShineHello) on Twitter, there will be multiple Deadpools in the movie. We might get to see an entire “Deadpool Society” at some point in time. If not that, then a few other fascinating Deadpool variants could show up in the film.
But things don’t stop with just Deadpool, as another scoop from CanWeGetSomeToast states that at least one more variant of Wolverine besides the main variant will be a part of the film. Whether it’s just a gag or an Earth-616-based variant played by a different actor remains to be seen.
Take these scoops with a grain of salt, as there is no official confirmation from Marvel. But if true, the TVA will surely have a hard time keeping things under control with all these mutant variants running rampant across the Multiverse.
The ending of Loki season 1 showed how the TVA allowed branches to grow. But things will get completely out of hand if a bunch of Deadpool variants are let loose in the Multiverse.
Every other character rumored or confirmed to appear in Deadpool 3
Besides Hugh Jackman’s Logan and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, Stefan Kapičić’s Colossus has also been confirmed for his return. But that’s not it! While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought in a variant of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Deadpool 3 is rumored to bring the original X-Men bunch together along with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
In the past, CanWeGetSomeToast also tweeted that the original Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, played by Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden, respectively, will be back for Deadpool 3. This scoop came right after Halle Berry’s random tweet of sporting her Storm hair when Deadpool 3 began production.
Hence, the sources of CanWeGetSomeToast are legit, and it is highly likely that all the X-Men will unite with Deadpool. Furthermore, the aforementioned multiversal rumors could also be true. Moving on from the mutants, industry insider Jeff Sneider claimed that Owen Wilson’s Mobius will also be back, and we’d see Miss Minutes in the film as well.
Other than them, Morena Baccarin has also teased her return as Vanessa from the last two Deadpool movies. But her reprisal isn’t confirmed yet. The two important Deadpool 2 characters confirmed not to return are Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’s Domino.
Deadpool 3 arrives on May 3, 2024.