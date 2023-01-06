Will Hugh Jackman return in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Kevin Feige and co. have been quiet about the involvement of mutants in the MCU, but all that will change with Avengers: Secret Wars. The true setup for Secret Wars began with Loki, and the mutants began to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, we’re about to see two big-name mutants become central figures as Hugh Jackman comes back as Wolverine.

While all fans were wondering how Marvel is going to handle Wolverine, Kevin Feige answered the question with a bang. Technically, it was Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman who broke the story about Wolverine’s appearance in Deadpool 3. But ever since then, people have been pretty inquisitive about Avengers: Secret Wars as well.

Will Wolverine appear in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Hugh Jackman recently revealed the title of Deadpool 3, which is Wolverine & Deadpool. It confirms that Wolverine will be the co-lead alongside Deadpool. The film won’t be like Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he, like Spider-Man from the three movies, just returns to team up at the end. He will play a full-fledged role in the film. But is he back permanently?

Jackman recently appeared on The Empire Film Podcast and was asked about the chances of playing Wolverine beyond Deadpool 3. He replied:

“I imagine every movie as a one-and-done. That’s how I see it. I’ll be honest, I had a two-picture deal at the beginning, but I still assumed it was a one-and-done. You know, back then, there were no comic movies. I just take it one at a time. I’m lucky in that way, I don’t have to think beyond that, but I think it’s the best way to go.”

Hugh Jackman needed an out from playing Wolverine because as he got older, it was taking a lot out of him. But with the possibility of an appearance in the MCU, he eventually agreed to return for the one thing he never got to do.

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH Yes Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman will meet and fight alongside each other in Secret Wars Yes Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman will meet and fight alongside each other in Secret Wars

But given the reason he wanted an out, you’ve got to imagine that his return isn’t permanent. Still, nothing suggests that Wolverine & Deadpool will mark his final appearance as Logan. Avengers: Secret Wars is building up to be a special event. It is said to be another Endgame-level event, only bigger.

So, with Jackman not confirming that Wolverine & Deadpool will be the last time he plays the character, he will surely return for the biggest crossover event. Even industry insider MyTimeToShineH claimed that Jackman’s Wolverine and Maguire’s Spidey will unite in Secret Wars.

Why Avengers: Secret Wars will be the biggest MCU movie ever

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announce Wolverine and Deadpool (Image via Marvel)

With the multiverse in play, literally, anyone and everyone could show up in Phase 6’s final crossover event. It would make sense for Kevin Feige to attempt to make Avengers: Secret Wars even bigger and better than Avengers: Endgame.

So one could imagine that Secret Wars will involve the OG 6 Avengers along with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, Blade, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, the Marvels squad, and maybe even the Eternals.

Avengers: Secret Wars arrives on May 1, 2026.

