"Editors are live, laugh, loving their job": Try Guys replace Ned Fulmer with elephant and leaves internet in a tizzy

The Try Guys are back with a new video after Ned Fulmer's controversial exit, and they are literally addressing the elephant in the room. Titled The Try Guys Make Pop-Tarts Without A Recipe, the YouTube video was released on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and features the guys making pop-tarts as part of a competition.

Given that the video was recorded prior to Ned's exit, editors tried their best to creatively edit his face and voice out of the scenes. But for those shots where this couldn't be done, a pink elephant was placed to block out Fulmer.

Spoiler Alert: The elephant comes in fourth place in the competition.

On September 27, 2022, the group released a statement confirming that Ned Fulmer would no longer be a part of The Try Guys after he got involved in a "consensual workplace relationship" despite being married. The team now consists of the remaining members - Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld.

Additionally, on October 3, they uploaded a video where they addressed the drama and laid down how they would proceed with content already shot with Fulmer.

The internet loved the elephant edit in the latest episode and took to social media to point out as much. One user, @KellyLynn913, wrote on Twitter:

Netizens believe that "editors deserve endless applause" for the hilarious edit in the new The Try Guys video

Twitter users took to the social media platform to comment on the way Fulmer was edited out in the latest episode.

Many lauded the decision to replace Ned Fulmer with an elephant in the video, adding that the team deserves a raise. Others pointed out how funny the episode was and posted screenshots of their favorite moments.

Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter:

The Try Guys drama and Ned Fulmer's "consensual workplace relationship"

The Try Guys started out as a group of four at BuzzFeed, before eventually going independent in 2018. Each of the members in the group, consisting of Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Zach Kornfeld, had their own "personalities."

Ned branded himself as the "wife guy," frequently gushing about his wife, Ariel Fulmer, and their family.

The drama started when fans began noticing Ned and the team's producer, Alexandira Harring - who Ned cheated with - missing from their newer content, including the video intros and the podcast. People specifically noticed an Instagram photo of the team from Caesar's Palace where they were promoting Keith’s Eat the Menu series. While the picture included the aforementioned duo, they were missing in the final cut.

Around that time, Reddit user, @hamilton390, claimed that they had seen Alex in a red dress "making out" with Ned, in a New York City bar called Niagra. They shared multiple blurry videos when asked for proof.

Two days later, on September 27, The Try Guys announced that Ned was fired through social media.

Following the announcement, Ned posted on his Instagram confirming his affair, stating that he had a "consensual workplace relationship." He further apologized to his wife, "the guys," and his fans, and said that he would "focus his attention" on his wife and marriage.

Soon, The Try Guys' team unfollowed both Alex and Ned on social media.

In the video released on October 3, the group explained that many fans brought Ned's "romantic behavior" to their notice and that it "had been going on for some time." They also added that firing Ned "felt like a breakup."

