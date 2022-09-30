Who is a Wife Guy? Meaning explored as internet puts Ned Fulmer and Adam Levine on blast

Just a week after Adam Levine was accused of cheating on Behati Prinsloo, the internet is now in shock after the revelation that Ned Fulmer cheated on his wife, Ariel, with his executive producer. While much has been talked about the two cheating and infidelity scandals, the term “wife guy” has suddenly resurfaced on social media.
While "wife guy" is not exclusive to married men alone, the term is becoming popular with news of Ned Fulmer and Adam Levine's respective extra-maritial affairs. But what exactly does the term mean?
Meaning of the term Wife Guy explored as Ned Fulmer and Adam Levine found cheating on their better halves
Netizens might claim that the present era is not of the wife guys since most of them are usually found to be cheating, especially with the recent case of Ned Fulmer or Adam Levine, who were once considered to be faithful husbands. However, many people are often confused by this term and wonder what it means.
As per the Urban Dictionary, the term is often used for a man who talks about his wife too often. Be it on social media or in person, the man is quick to mention his wife in an affectionate or admiring manner. From anniversary posts to random appreciation posts, these men never leave a chance to talk about their wife and how lucky they are to have them.
However, several people feel that talking too much about the wife and being a wife guy might be suspicious as they might be doing the same for some personal gain.
But with the news of Ned Fulmer and Adam Levine's respective alleged affairs, the term suddenly rose to popularity on the internet. In fact, Twitter users have a lot to talk about this term and the two men involved in cheating scandals. Here are some of their reactions:
Are Ned Fulmer and Adam Levine “Wife Guys”? Netizens bash the men for cheating on their wives
A shocking revelation was made a week ago when model Sumner Stroh made a TikTok video stating her brief involvement with Adam Levine. As soon as the news surfaced, a few other models also talked about similar instances with Levine. Soon enough, the Payphone singer released a statement where he admitted crossing the line but denied cheating.
Despite Levine denying the cheating allegations, netizens took to social media to express their disapproval of the artist's actions. Some even highlighted Behati Prinsloo's pregnancy to show their reproach towards her husband.
Amidst this, news of Ned Fulmer cheating on her wife, Ariel, with his show’s executive producer came to light a few days ago. This time, too, netizens bashed The Try Guys member. However, Fulmer soon acted like a wife guy by talking about his wife on social media, where he apologized to her for his wrongdoings.
Suffice to say, netizens are skeptical about the meaning of “wife guys” since, in most cases, they turn out to be husbands or partners who are often caught cheating.