Who is a Wife Guy? Meaning explored as internet puts Ned Fulmer and Adam Levine on blast

Just a week after Adam Levine was accused of cheating on Behati Prinsloo, the internet is now in shock after the revelation that Ned Fulmer cheated on his wife, Ariel, with his executive producer. While much has been talked about the two cheating and infidelity scandals, the term “wife guy” has suddenly resurfaced on social media.

6’5 Trans Goddess @AllysaEtain ppl are like "ohh ned and adam were the ultimate wife guys" like rob zombie doesn't exist ppl are like "ohh ned and adam were the ultimate wife guys" like rob zombie doesn't exist

While "wife guy" is not exclusive to married men alone, the term is becoming popular with news of Ned Fulmer and Adam Levine's respective extra-maritial affairs. But what exactly does the term mean?

Meaning of the term Wife Guy explored as Ned Fulmer and Adam Levine found cheating on their better halves

Netizens might claim that the present era is not of the wife guys since most of them are usually found to be cheating, especially with the recent case of Ned Fulmer or Adam Levine, who were once considered to be faithful husbands. However, many people are often confused by this term and wonder what it means.

Megan @mgn__ellis i think south park should make an episode about ned fulmer and adam levine and wife guys who cheat i think south park should make an episode about ned fulmer and adam levine and wife guys who cheat

As per the Urban Dictionary, the term is often used for a man who talks about his wife too often. Be it on social media or in person, the man is quick to mention his wife in an affectionate or admiring manner. From anniversary posts to random appreciation posts, these men never leave a chance to talk about their wife and how lucky they are to have them.

Amber Sparks @ambernoelle The Wife Guy is just the marriage equivalent of the Involved Dad; a human male being wildly celebrated for doing a normal amount of caring in a relationship The Wife Guy is just the marriage equivalent of the Involved Dad; a human male being wildly celebrated for doing a normal amount of caring in a relationship

However, several people feel that talking too much about the wife and being a wife guy might be suspicious as they might be doing the same for some personal gain.

But with the news of Ned Fulmer and Adam Levine's respective alleged affairs, the term suddenly rose to popularity on the internet. In fact, Twitter users have a lot to talk about this term and the two men involved in cheating scandals. Here are some of their reactions:

Austin (They/Them) 🌾 @ASquaredX Me, two weeks ago: Who cares if Adam L’aviné cheated??



Me, today: WIFE GUY NED FULMER CHEATED ON HIS WIFE WITH WHOM???? Me, two weeks ago: Who cares if Adam L’aviné cheated??Me, today: WIFE GUY NED FULMER CHEATED ON HIS WIFE WITH WHOM????

kim 🍂 @youdidinthdark no more wife guy idolization, we are officially done with wife guy idolization no more wife guy idolization, we are officially done with wife guy idolization

amy~ @arb i keep seeing people lump adam levine in with john mulaney and ned from the try guys and i must speak my truth: that is wrong. just because a man is married, doesn't mean he's a wife guy. in this essay i will i keep seeing people lump adam levine in with john mulaney and ned from the try guys and i must speak my truth: that is wrong. just because a man is married, doesn't mean he's a wife guy. in this essay i will

Are Ned Fulmer and Adam Levine “Wife Guys”? Netizens bash the men for cheating on their wives

A shocking revelation was made a week ago when model Sumner Stroh made a TikTok video stating her brief involvement with Adam Levine. As soon as the news surfaced, a few other models also talked about similar instances with Levine. Soon enough, the Payphone singer released a statement where he admitted crossing the line but denied cheating.

Adam Levine admitted talking to Sumner Stroh; denies cheating allegations.

Despite Levine denying the cheating allegations, netizens took to social media to express their disapproval of the artist's actions. Some even highlighted Behati Prinsloo's pregnancy to show their reproach towards her husband.

imagiMary 🌈🐯 @imagimary1 Men ain’t shit. Men like Adam Levine cheat on their pregnant super model wives and men like Ned from try guys who’s entire personality is their wife and kids cheat on their wives. Be. Better. Men ain’t shit. Men like Adam Levine cheat on their pregnant super model wives and men like Ned from try guys who’s entire personality is their wife and kids cheat on their wives. Be. Better.

fangs @jhopebaseIine adam levine’s wife is pregnant?! there actually needs to be a study conducted why men cheat on their pregnant wives. like this is so inhumane adam levine’s wife is pregnant?! there actually needs to be a study conducted why men cheat on their pregnant wives. like this is so inhumane

Anna Shindler @darthdental If Adam Levine is going to cheat on his pregnant supermodel wife, there’s no hope. Eat the donuts, ladies. If Adam Levine is going to cheat on his pregnant supermodel wife, there’s no hope. Eat the donuts, ladies.

Kelly O'Sullivan @kelly_osully I’m way too invested in this Adam Levine drama but I cannot get over how a man cheats on his pregnant wife, especially someone as cool and hot as Behati. And then having the audacity to suggest naming the unborn child after the mistress?!? New level of disrespect I’m way too invested in this Adam Levine drama but I cannot get over how a man cheats on his pregnant wife, especially someone as cool and hot as Behati. And then having the audacity to suggest naming the unborn child after the mistress?!? New level of disrespect

Mr. Morrison is rushing the Halloween season🎃 @mutantmuseum So are people mad at Adam Levine for trying to cheat on his pregnant wife, or are they mad because he did it in a really cringey and embarrassing way? So are people mad at Adam Levine for trying to cheat on his pregnant wife, or are they mad because he did it in a really cringey and embarrassing way?

ann @aiz3nnnnnnnnnnn adam levine really threw 10 years of marriage down the drain to cheat on his pregnant wife with an insta model…no wonder so many girls have trust issues when it comes to dating adam levine really threw 10 years of marriage down the drain to cheat on his pregnant wife with an insta model…no wonder so many girls have trust issues when it comes to dating

Amidst this, news of Ned Fulmer cheating on her wife, Ariel, with his show’s executive producer came to light a few days ago. This time, too, netizens bashed The Try Guys member. However, Fulmer soon acted like a wife guy by talking about his wife on social media, where he apologized to her for his wrongdoings.

SAW WONHO Quarantitties 🇬🇩🇯🇲ᙏ̤̫ @AleighaforWonho Adam Levine John mulaney and now Ned fulmer from try guys Making the unholy trinity of saltines who make their brand about loving their wife and still cheat. Adam Levine John mulaney and now Ned fulmer from try guys Making the unholy trinity of saltines who make their brand about loving their wife and still cheat.

Sarah Laudenbach @SarahLaudenbach do you know how much of ned fulmer's life was tied to the try guys. like that man just threw away his closest friends and his OWN COMPANY so that he could cheat on his wife of 10 years & mother of his 2 children with a subordinate employee who was already engaged!! do you know how much of ned fulmer's life was tied to the try guys. like that man just threw away his closest friends and his OWN COMPANY so that he could cheat on his wife of 10 years & mother of his 2 children with a subordinate employee who was already engaged!!

babygirl seungcheol @littlegfcheol unlike ned fulmer of the try guys, i would NEVER cheat on my wife unlike ned fulmer of the try guys, i would NEVER cheat on my wife☝️ https://t.co/6PPHH1b63Y

RBnsky @butwhatnowz @nedfulmer But didnt you cheat more than once? Specifically while your wife was pregnant? And who do YOU have dirt on? Do Tell 🤣 @nedfulmer But didnt you cheat more than once? Specifically while your wife was pregnant? And who do YOU have dirt on? Do Tell 🤣

Suffice to say, netizens are skeptical about the meaning of “wife guys” since, in most cases, they turn out to be husbands or partners who are often caught cheating.

