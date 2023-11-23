Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Big Bang live event leaked: Major spoilers ahead

Parts of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Big Bang live event have supposedly been leaked online. Leakers/data-miners have been able to dig into encrypted files to showcase what the upcoming live event could look like. There are images of different locations that could be featured during the live event. However, it's still unclear how everything will unfold.

There are about six different map locations/areas that players would visit during The Big Bang live event, one of which would likely play host to the upcoming Eminem concert as well. That said, here's more information on each location/area.

Disclaimer: Major Fortnite Big Bang spoilers ahead.

Fortnite Big Bang spoilers showcase six different locations, including LEGO Worlds

1) The Pirate Area

According to the leaker/data-miner ImPeQu, The Pirate Area could be the main location for the upcoming Eminem concert. It would feature beach balls, a large stage with LED screens, and holograms. It would also seem that, at some point, an explosion effect will occur. However, it's unclear what this could pertain to.

2) The Lego Cave

Based on the information provided by ImPeQu, The Lego Cave could be another location to feature in The Big Bang live event. There are supposedly 1,000 encrypted assets associated with this location. This includes things such as lava effects, volcano, and rock models.

3) The Village & Castle

According to ImPeQu, once players exit The Lego Cave, they would arrive at The Village & Castle. It's unclear what this location will be used for, but based on the information at hand, it could be dedicated to the LEGO collaboration.

4) The Beach Area

Information about The Beach Area is very limited. The only thing that would be present here is "workbenches," according to ImPeQu. Players could potentially be tasked with completing some objects at this location during the Fortnite Big Bang live event.

5) The Rocket Racing (Delmar) Area

There is no information about this location apart from the fact that it exists in the files. Nevertheless, based on the information provided by ImPeQu, this could be a dedicated area for some racing-based tasks.

6) The Main Lego World

Similar to The Rocket Racing (Delmar) Area, it's unclear what would happen in The Main Lego World. Since most of the files are still encrypted, many assets are missing from the images.

Fortnite Big Bang pre-show spoilers

According to leaker/data-miner andredotuasset, players will be waiting at Dusty Divot prior to the event. After the countdown timer hits zero, something will happen, and players will be moved to the live event map.

Once the live event starts, players should be able to try out the upcoming modes (LEGO, Rocket League Racing, Fortnite Festival) and attend Eminem's concert. At the time being, it's unclear if these will have a sequence or if players would be free to choose a mode of their liking.

It is also being speculated that the Zero Point will shatter and destabilize during The Big Bang live event. This could be the catalyst that is used to showcase the creation of other realities (game modes) within the Metaverse.

That all being said, it's evident that Epic Games has been planning the Fortnite Big Bang live event for some time now. They have been waiting for the perfect moment to unveil the new game modes and expand the Metaverse to explore new horizons.

