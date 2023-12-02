Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer leaked: Weapon mods, Lamborghini, revamped movement, Peter Griffin, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer has been leaked and it shows what Epic Games has been working on. While LEGO, racing, and music modes have not been showcased, there is a lot to talk about. It would seem that the developers have taken notes from other Battle Royales. They have implemented a lot of new mechanics and features.

While most of these have been speculated to arrive, this is the first unofficial-official look at them in-game. That being said, here's a complete breakdown of what players can expect to see Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1: Underground.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer breakdown

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer opens with a showcase of the new island alongside the train moving in the background. The camera then pans underground and shows an older variant of Agent Jones/Jonesy. It appears to be at their hideout or base which has been recently raided and Peely has been kidnapped.

The next shot pans to a wall wherein an array of new weapons can be seen. Attachemens or mods can also be seen in the shot. These include things like extended magazines, silencers/suppressors, and scopes.

After gearing up, the next shot showcases an upcoming vehicle alongside a Named Location/Landmark. There are a few statues located in the scene and the insides of the building is shown

Moving on, the rumored train has been added to the island. Players will be able to "Capture The Train," and it may function like a mobile Capture Point. Players that are able to capture it would likely receive high-tier loot. In the same shot, Agent Jonesy/Jones can be seen using what is likely a Riot Shield.

Players would be able to take cover behind it and use a one-handed weapon to shoot back at opponents. They could also use it to charge into opponents and push them back.

The next clip focus on the different weapon mods. It shows the same SMG using different attachments. These will surely affect the stats of the weapon based on how it is being modded.

The next major feature is the revamped movement and gameplay. Players can now wall-climb to an extent. This would allow them to clear very high objects with ease. Also showcased in the leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer is the return of Hurdling. This mechanic was vaulted at the start of Chapter 4 due to glitches.

There is also a collaboration with Lamborghini. A vehicle with the logo can be seen in the trailer being driven outside an upscaled Named Location/Landmark. A new weapon called the Grapple Blade has also been showcased. Akin to the Grappler, players can use it to move about, but unlike the Grappler, it can also be used as a weapon.

Another major feature revealed in the leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer is the ability to consume a Shield Potion while moving. This was not possible previously.

Towards the end of the leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer Solid Snake can be seen popping out of a cardboard box. This is a reference to the Metal Gear series. He uses it while infiltrating enemy camps. Lastly, a buff version of Peter Griffin can be seen taking strides at a casual pace.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1: New features, mechanics, weapon mods, vehicles, and skins

To reiterate, Chapter 5 Season 1 will feature the following:

Capture The Train/Train Heist

Weapon mods/attachments

Wall Clambering/Climbing

Lamborghini & Armored Cars

Grapple Blade

Riot/Assault Shield

Octane, Lamborghini, SUVs, and sports cars

Ability to move and use consumables

Peter Griffin and Solid Snake

For the time being, this is all that can be speculated based on the leaked Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer. Epic Games will provide more information after The Big Bang live event ends.

Watch the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 leaked trailer here:

Note: Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer was uploaded earlier than intended by PlayStation Sweden.

