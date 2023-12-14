LEGO Fortnite leaks suggest more creatures/enemies, Vendors, and NPCs are coming soon

LEGO Fortnite is already expansive and vast. Epic Games has successfully created an open-world survival game for the masses to enjoy. While it's still rudimentary to a large extent, veteran leaker/data miner iFireMonkey suggests that more content will be added to it soon. This includes new creatures/enemies, Vendors, and NPCs.

Given that there are only a couple of creatures with different variations based on the biome they are situated in, this will help make things more dynamic. As such, the list of craftable items will expand, and these new creatures/enemies will drop different resources.

That being said, here is what players can expect to see coming to LEGO Fortnite soon.

LEGO Fortnite update is coming soon with a mountain of content

As mentioned previously, Epic Games is just getting started with LEGO Fortnite. With the foundation in place and bugs being squashed, the next step is expanding upon things.

Leaker/data miner iFireMonkey has identified what Epic Games is planning to add to the title next. While not all of it may make it, much of the content definitely will.

Vendors

Starting off, it seems that Vendors will be added to LEGO Fortnite. Players will be able to buy and sell items from them. This will likely work on a barter system, as Gold Bars do not exist in the game. This could change in the coming update, but for the moment, an exchange system of sorts would be the ideal way to trade.

That said, there will be three types of vendors in LEGO Fortnite:

Raccoon: Treasure Vendor (can be any item)

Wolf: Weapons Vendor

Fox: Food Vendor

Based on the information found in the files, the higher your relationship with Vendors, the cheaper it will cost to purchase items from them. It would seem that Epic Games has taken a note out of Baldur's Gate 3 and has implemented it into this game mode.

Creatures/Enemies

Next up on the list is an impressive lineup of new creatures/enemies. At this time, it is unclear which biomes they would be placed in or whether there will be different variants for each region. This is the current scenario for all creatures/enemies that are currently in-game, and Epic Games may follow this pattern yet again.

Here is a list of all upcoming creatures/enemies in LEGO Fortnite:

Bat

Black Bear

Brown Bear

Mountain Cow

Deer

Eagle

Elk

Grass Snake

Horn Beetle

Miniboss Horn Beetle

Polar Bear

Pig

Seagull

Skeleton Bear

Swooper

Skeleton Wolf

Forest Beamer

Ice Beamer

Big Foot

Rift Roller

Rift Beamer

Rift Brute

Rift Skeleton Miner

Pirate Captain

Undead Pirate Captain

Pirate Fodder

Bandit Boss

Ram

As seen from the list, the variety of new creatures/enemies coming to LEGO Fortnite is rather vast. It also includes a mini-boss. Given how tough Brutes already are in-game, taking on this new creature will surely be a challenge for players.

NPCs

Lastly, according to the latest LEGO Fortnite leaks, new NPCs will be added to the game. There are already quite a few that can be found, and Epic Games is planning to expand upon the list even further.

That said, here is a complete list of all LEGO Fortnite NPCs:

Quest NPCs:

Duke Morimer Toujours the Second

Margot the Witch

Vendors NPCs:

Raccoon

Fox

Wolf

Fortnite Villager NPCs:

Fishstick

Frozen Fishstick

Peely

Frozen Peely

Aura

Beef Boss

Blackheart

Brite Bomber

Calamity

Crystal

Cuddle Team Leader

Hayseed

Meowscles

Raptor

Rex

Skye

Sparkplug

Sunflower

Mazy

LEGO Original Villager NPCs:

Robin (Birdwatcher)

Snow Cap (Arctic Explorer)

Blue Squire (Blue Squire)

Otis (Farmer)

Roan (Groom)

Silas (Hiker)

Sawyer (Jungle Explorer)

Lionbrand (Lion Knight)

Dana (Maiden)

Sprocket (Mechanic)

Flint (Paleontologist A)

Petra (Paleontologist B)

Slush (Penguin)

Salty (Pirate Chef)

Sally Sails (Pirate Girl)

Nugget (Prospector)

Carl Reef (Shipwreck Survivor)

Tabby (Tiger Woman)

Gus (TRex Fan)

Yeti (Yeti)

Other NPCs:

Oro

Plague

Ravage

Raven

Rustler

Tricera Ops

As seen from the list, Epic Games has a lot planned. All of these NPCs will fit into the dynamic LEGO world and bring it to life. This is likely just the start of things. Given the number of characters that exist in the Metaverse, the options are numerous. With the game planning to add original characters of their own, the sky's the limit.

When will the update go live?

While there is quite a bit of information based on the LEGO Fortnite leaks, there is no update timeline in place. With the update v28.01 likely being the last until Winterfest 2023 ends, there is nothing else in the pipeline for this year. Considering that Epic Games is going off on its winter break soon, nothing else is expected to be added to the game until mid-January 2024.

That being said, since LEGO Fortnite was just added barely two weeks ago, expecting an update in the next few weeks would be folly. If an update occurs, it will not be before mid-February or sometime in March after Chapter 5 Season 1 ends and the next one begins. For the time being, players will have to make do with what is available in-game at the moment.

