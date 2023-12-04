All NPC locations and what they offer in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 now live, a new batch of NPCs have appeared on the island. They offer a wide array of services, weapons, and items to players—at a cost, of course. Unlike the last time interactable NPCs were present on the island in large numbers, there are only eight this time around. Nevertheless, many more should arrive as the season progresses.

Players can purchase items, weapons, and services from NPCs using Gold Bars. While it can become expensive having to rely on them in-game, but they have the potential to change the tide of combat for players. That said, here is where to find find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Note: The locations and offering of NPCs/Bosses in Chapter 5 Season 1 are subject to change after each update

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 and what they sell

Here are the assigned locations of various NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, along with the wares and services they have to offer:

Sun Tan Specialist - Can be found southwest of Pleasant Piazza: Hire (250) and healing.

Metal Mouth - Can be found north of Reckless Railways: Recruit (200) and Cluster Clinger (200)

Vengeance Jones - Can be found south of Pleasant Piazza: Prop Disguise (50) and Cluster Clinger (200)

Hope - Can be found north of Hazy Hillside: Rift (250) and Grapple Blade (400)

Snow Striker - Can be found south of Grand Glacier: Hire (250) and Heavy Bullets - Ammo (6)

Steelsight - Can be found at Rebel's Roost: Hire (200) and Grapple Blade (400)

Contract Giller - Can be found north at Classy Courts: Hire (250) and Rift (250)

Mecha Team Shadow - Can be found west of Ruined Reels: Hire (200) and Shield Potion (125)

Where to find all Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

In addition to NPCs, there are five Bosses spread across the island. They can be found at these Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1:

Oscar - Can be found at Lavish Lair: Defeat to obtain Oscar's Frenzy Auto Shotgun (Mythic) and Oscar's Medallion

Montague - Can be found at Grand Glacier: Defeat to obtain Montague's Enforcer AR (Mythic) and Montague's Medallion

Peter Griffin - Can be found at Snooty Steps. Defeat to obtain Peter Griffin's Hammer Pump Shotgun (Mythic) and Peter Griffin's Medallion

Nisha - Can be found at Fencing Fields: Defeat to obtain Nisha's Striker AR (Mythic) and Nisha's Medallion

Valeria - Can be found at Reckless Railway: Defeat to obtain Valeria's Hyper SMG (Mythic) and Valeria's Medallion

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!