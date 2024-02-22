Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks suggest "Odyssey" Greek Mythology-themed Skin in development

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, a Greek Mythology-themed skin called "Odyssey" is in development. It was added to the files during the Fortnite update downtime for update v28.30. This is the first time that leakers/data-miners have been able to somewhat confirm the speculation of Greek Mythology in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Sadly, the in-game version of the skin is not yet available online, as only the concept art was found. The reason leakers/data-miners were able to verify the Skin is because Epic Games created a silhouette image using the survey Skin. As such, the final design could change depending on the developer's discretion. That being said, here are a few more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks predict the arrival of Cerberus

Aside from the skin codenamed "Odyssey", there is yet another skin that leakers/data-miners alive could be part of the upcoming season. It has to do with text found in the files during the Fortnite downtime today for update v28.30. This is what is written on it:

"I am Odyssey. A traveler with a keen interest in ancient artifacts. Help me reconstruct The Mosaic, and we will share in its secrets. Your reputation precedes you as capable and unafraid of risk."

While this provides a direct link to the skin codenamed "Odyssey", a mosaic in featuring a three-headed beast was also found. According to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, if things are Greek mythology-theme, the image on the mosaic refers to Cerberus.

As luck would have it, there is indeed another survey skin that fits the bill perfectly. Showcased by Fortnite lore-keeper FNChiefAko, the skin lines up perfectly with the mosaic found in-game. While Epic Games has yet to confirm anything, these all point towards a Greek Mythology-theme season in Fortnite.

What else can players expect in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

According to a few more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, Society Medallions will play a huge role next season. Here are a few lines of texted leak that shed light on what players can expect:

"These Medallions hold a fraction of the mysterious power I believe the Mosaic foretells. A power whose echoes I feel within those Medallions."

By the words used, it would seem that Society Medallions may be reworked in Chapter 5 Season 2. Each one could possess a certain ability/power that players will be able to use when they acquire it. However, this is just a working theory at the moment.

That's about all that can be dissected from the information at hand. Players can expect more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks to surface as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 draws to an end. If the leaks are all true, the next phase of the storyline will be mythic in proportion.

