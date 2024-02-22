Fortnite downtime today (February 22, 2024): When will servers be back up?

Fortnite downtime today (February 22, 2024) for update v28.30 will start at 4 am Eastern Time. This will be the third major update for Chapter 5 Season 1 and the last one as well. While Epic Games has not revealed much about what can be expected, LEGO Fortnite has dropped a subtle hint about upcoming content. It would seem that once downtime ends, players will be able to fish.

Given that fishing has been a major part of the Battle Royale experience for years, it makes sense to have it in LEGO Fortnite. Taking into account that it is an open world game mode, fishing would seamlessly fit into the experience. Players can expect to find new recipes, consumables, and ingredients all revolve around this brand-new mechanic.

That said, keep in mind that the servers for all major game modes will be taken offline at 3:30 am Eastern Time. If you are still in-game (especially in a competitive setting), consider logging out by 3 am Eastern Time or sooner. Alternatively, if you want to play until servers are taken offline, consider playing in Creative mode. If you are booted out of your session, XP will be rewarded the next time you log in.

How long is the Fortnite downtime today (Feb 22, 2024)?

With update v28.30 being the third and final for Chapter 5 Season 1 downtime is expected to last at least three to four hours. However, it all depends on the content that Epic Games is planning to introduce. If it's limited to Fortnite Festival Season 2 and LEGO Fortnite, the servers could be brought online sooner.

As such, Fortnite downtime today should wrap up by 8 am Eastern Time latest. Given that it will still be early morning and a weekday, there should not be an expected queue time. You should be able to complete the update and jump into a new match as soon as the servers come online.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v28.30

The highlight of Fortnite update v28.30 is the Lady Gaga collaboration for Fortnite Festival Season 2 and LEGO Fortnite "Gone fishin". It will introduce fishing mechanics to the game alongside new resources, items, gadgets, and plenty of bug fixes. As such, LEGO Fortnite players will have a lot to do while exploring their world.

As for Fortnite Festival Season 2, the Lady Gaga collaboration will also go live once Fortnite downtime today ends. Cosmetics will be added to the Item Shop, and players will be able to get new Festival Jam Tracks as well.

As for the new content coming to Battle Royale, there is nothing to speak of as such. Given that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collaboration is still ongoing, that will be the highlight until Chapter 5 Season 1 ends. Perhaps leakers/data miners will reveal more information during the Fortnite downtime today, but for the most part, there is not much likely to occur.

