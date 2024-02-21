Fortnite Festival Season 2 Pass: Full list of every item

With Fortnite Festival Season 2 launching on February 22, 2024, Epic Games has revealed everything players can expect to see once it is live. Akin to The Weeknd headlining Festival Season 1, Lady Gaga will be doing the same this time. This collaboration has been four years in the making, and fans cannot keep calm.

On that note, you will be able to unlock new Instruments, Jam Tracks, and more via the Festival Season 2 Pass. It offers free and premium rewards, similar to last time. That being said, below is the entire list of all rewards players can get from the Fortnite Festival Season 2 Pass.

Fortnite Festival Season 2 Pass: Complete list of all free and premium rewards

Fortnite Festival Season 2 Pass (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Fortnite Festival Season 2 Pass rewards will be divided into two sections: freebies and premium. You will need Festival Points to unlock these rewards. These can be earned by completing quests/challenges and regularly participating in the mode. That said, here is the list of all the Festival Season 2 Pass rewards:

Festival Season 2 Pass (Free Rewards)

Backbeat Bow (Emote)

Strap Spin (Emote)

Pop Off (Aura)

8-Bit Beat (Jam Track)

Bloom (Jam Track)

Best Buds (Jam Track)

Woodworker (Drums)

Festival Season 2 Pass (Premium Rewards)

Glitch Groove (Aura)

Enigmatic Gaga (Outfit)

Chromatica (Guitar)

Chromatica (Keytar)

Nelly ft. City Spud - Ride Wit Me (Jam Tracks)

Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun (Jam Tracks)

Topic w/ A7S - Breaking Me (Jam Tracks)

Lady Gaga - Poker Face (Jam Tracks)

Aurora (Aura)

The Gaga Collection (Loading Screen)

Kindness (Punk Emote)

Electric Sine (Back Bling)

Note: You will have to spend 1,800 V-Bucks to access the Festival Season 2 Pass Premium Rewards.

Lady Gaga - Chromatica Armor Outfit

Lady Gaga cosmetics will be in the Item Shop after the downtime for update v28.30 ends (Image via Epic Games Fortnite)

Keeping aside the Festival Season 2 Pass, you will also be able to purchase other cosmetics that will be located in the Item Shop. They were designed by celebrity designer Cecilio Castrillo. Here is the list of Lady Gaga cosmetics that will be listed in the Item Shop soon:

Chromatica Armor Outfit

Chromatica Bass

Chromatica Mic

“Stupid Love” Jam Track

Rain Check Emote

As per Epic Games' official blog post, all these cosmetics will remain in the Item Shop until the end of Fortnite Festival Season 2 - April 22, 2024, at 12 am Eastern Time. Additionally, more content will be added to the game once the update for v28.30 goes live tomorrow (February 22, 2024). It will be the last major patch before Chapter 5 Season 2 starts.

