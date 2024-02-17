Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Everything we know so far

With Chapter 5 Season 1 coming to an end, it's time to slowly welcome Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Given the positive reception from the community, there is a lot of hype and anticipation for the next season. While Epic Games has kept things well under wraps, there are a few nuggets of information available, but most of them are based on leaks. As such, everything has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the community expects a few major changes. Again, while these are based on leaks, there is some basis given that they come from veteran leakers/data-miners within the ecosystem.

That being said, here is everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 so far.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 could have a Greek Mythology Theme

The biggest question on everyone's mind is what Chapter 5 Season 2 could look like in terms of theme. Well, while Epic Games has not revealed anything, thanks to leakers/data-miners, there is some hint at what can be expected.

Given that it was revealed that Epic Games is working on an NPC that can control lightning, it's a hint or direct reference to the God of Sky and Thunder aka Zeus.

While the NPC in question was still in early development back then, it's very likely completed now. If so, this is a clear indication that Chapter 5 Season 2 will have something to do with Greek mythology.

Another leak that somewhat backs up this claim is that seismic activity will once more start on the island. Although it's been added to the game files, earthquakes are yet to occur, but when they do, many Fortnite theorists speculate that it could change the topography of the island.

If this is true, Mount Olympus or something similar could be added to the game. The lightning NPC could be added here.

Keeping aside in-game leaks and data-mined information, surveys of Greek mythology inspired Skins/Outfits have also been leaked. While it's unclear if they will be added to the game, it's a weird coincidence that they were leaked a short time ago.

They could be featured in-game via the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass or the Fortnite Item Shop.

Last but not least, Midas is rumored to be making a return. This has been speculated about for years at this point. However, this time around there is some tangible evidence that Epic Games is working on something related to Midas. An LTM (Limited Time Mode) known as "Midas Presents: The Floor Is Lava."

The developer has been updating files within the LTM since the start of Chapter 5 Season 1. With a yacht called Marigold located in-game, it's another direct reference to Midas - and given that his lore is based on Greek mythology, it's all too much to be a simple coincidence. Nevertheless, it's still too soon to jump to conclusions about the Golden Mischief Maker.

Reality Augments, mechanics, weapons mods, and mayhem

If the supposed Greek theme for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is not something you are into, fear not, there is a lot more at hand. According to leakers/data-miners, there are numerous sets of Reality Augments that are in development.

Given that this season Reality Augments took a back seat for the most part, Epic Games will try to introduce more next time around.

Speaking of introductions, it would seem that "Car Hijacking" is currently in development as well. It could be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Players would be able to hijack cars on the move and take control of them. This would in theory cause their opponents to abandon the vehicle.

New weapons mods are also in development and will likely be a part of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Given their reception in the current season, it's clear that Epic Games has a lot more planned when it comes to this mechanic.

That being said, there is quite possibly a lot more in store for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, but most of it is under wraps. With Chapter 5 Season 1 still having about three weeks worth of playtime left, the storyline could evolve drastically and as such, everything being speculated about the next season could be proved wrong.

When will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 start?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 will end on March 8, 2024 - 2 am Eastern Time (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will start once the current season comes to an end. As per the official timeline provided by Epic Games, the current season's Battle Pass will be valid till March 8, 2024, 2 am Eastern Time.

As is the norm, servers will be shut down soon after and downtime for the update v29 will officially commence. This is when Chapter 5 Season 2 will start, but the exact time will depend on how long the servers stay down.

