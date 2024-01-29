Fortnite update v28.20 could brings earthquakes and tremors to the island

According to leaker/data miner SpushFNBR, following Fortnite update v28.20, earthquakes and tremors could be added. On the last update (v28.10), files related to these features were added during the Fortnite downtime. Leakers/data miners are of the opinion that seismic activity could kick off within the next few days, but this theory doesn't add up.

This is a brand-new reality and not an island forged together from bits of landmasses, as was the case in Chapter 4. As such, many are unsure why Epic Games is adding back earthquakes and tremors. The last time this happened, an entirely new biome was revealed. This time around, there's no telling what could happen, but there is a plausible theory in play.

Fortnite update v28.20 could introduce Mount Olympus for Chapter 5 Season 2 (Greek Mythology-themed)

The only reason that Epic Games would add seismic activity is if they were trying to change the topography of the island. Since earthquakes and tremors can shift massive chunks of land about, it's speculated that a mountain could be created shortly before Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 ends.

Based on prominent Fortnite theorist ScyanYT, this mountain could be Mount Olympus. This lines up well with the fact that there are leaks regarding an upcoming NPC that can control lightning to an extent. If indeed this NPC is Zeus in some capacity, having Mount Olympus in-game as a Landmark or Named Location makes a lot of sense.

This also aligns with the recent rumors of Midas returning to the storyline. Since his origins are Greek, it all adds up to the big picture. However, this should all be taken with a pinch of salt. Until the Fortnite update v28.20 goes live and earthquakes and tremors begin to occur, there's no telling what will happen.

When is the Fortnite update v28.20?

Major updates are usually a bi-monthly occurrence on a Tuesday and last for a few hours at most. As for the Fortnite update v28.20, it will likely happen on February 6, 2024. This is taking into account that the last Fortnite update (v28.10) was on January 23, 2024.

During the downtime, leakers/data miners would uncover new information about these upcoming earthquakes and tremors. They may also be able to shed some more light on Chapter 5 Season 2, and the upcoming theme.

If none of that comes to pass, at least there will be new content to usher in the ending phase of the current season. New cosmetics, items/weapons, and map changes will likely be added in-game once the Fortnite update v28.20 goes live.

