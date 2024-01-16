Fortnite leaks suggest Midas-themed mini event could occur soon

Fortnite leaks suggest a Midas-themed mini-event could occur soon and with good reason. Epic Games has seemingly been leaving hints for the community to pick up on about his imminent return. While it's all based on rumors and speculation, there is some evidence to go on.

The prevalent theme of the ongoing season seemingly takes a lot of inspiration from Chapter 2 Season 2, when Midas and his lackeys were present on the island. They tried to oust the Imagined Order and take control of the Zero Point. Although things did not go according to plan at all, Midas ended up becoming the stuff of legends. He has since transcended from a mere character to a cult-like figure.

In this article, we will explore all the leaks that suggest Midas' return to Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite leaks suggest "Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava LTM" could be a hint at his return

The Floor Is Lava LTM (limited time mode) was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 8. The premise of it was simple: players had to avoid falling into the lava, which would rise every five minutes. They could build over it to avoid taking damage.

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it would seem that Epic Games is considering bringing the LTM back. It was recently added back to the files and renamed Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava. Given that Midas had a golden touch, many speculate that instead of lava, a pool of liquid gold could rise. Players that come into contact with the gold would sustain damage.

Expand Tweet

These Fortnite leaks have led the community to believe Midas will soon be reintroduced to the storyline. Although LTMs have no connection to the Battle Royale mode, an exception could be made in this case. Many are also of the opinion that The Marigold Landmark, which is essentially a yacht, is connected to Midas as well.

It is likely named after Marigold, who is the female version of Midas. She has the golden touch ability as well and was inspired by Fortnite concept artist kitsunexkitsu. In times gone by, Marigold supported Midas and hid him from the public, but towards the end, she changed her allegiance and joined The Imagine Order.

When could Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava LTM go live?

Expand Tweet

As per Fortnite leaks, things have been updated in the game's file, but Epic Games has not mentioned a timeline. As such, it could be released sometime towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 or in the upcoming season. Based on speculation, the upcoming season is a more likely timeline, as it could be a Greek Mythology-themed Fortnite season.

This is owing to the fact that recent Fortnite leaks showcased a brand new NPC in development that has the power to bend lightning to its will. Since Midas is also inspired by mythology, it is somehow all connected on a very fundamental level.

That being said, if he does return in Chapter 5, players can expect a Midas-themed mini-event to occur. Given his legacy, Epic Games will want to highlight his return to the storyline with pomp and show. Maybe a new Outfit of Midas will be added in as well. The possibilities are endless when it comes to this enigmatic character.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!