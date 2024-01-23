The list of everything new in Fortnite update (v28.10) today (January 23, 2024) is vast and extensive. Although the Fortnite downtime today is still active, leakers/data-miners have been able to shed light on new and expected content. This includes new cosmetics, weapons/items, Reality Augments, LEGO Styles, Super Styles, and everything in between.

There are a few surprises as well such as the Shredder Outfit. If he's being added to the game, a Master Splinter Outfit cannot be very far behind. That being said, here is the list of everything new in Fortnite update (v28.10) today (January 23, 2024).

List of everything new in Fortnite update (v28.10)

New Skins/Outfits

Although the Fortnite downtime today is still in progress, thanks to veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, a plethora of new Skins/Outfits have been revealed. These include Raiden, who is part of the collaboration between Epic games and Konami.

The Fortnite Crew Skin/Outfit for February 2023 has also been revealed. She is called Lana Llane. Similar to other Crew Sets, she too will have her own Legacy Set in-game. Players will be able to progress and unlock all her extra Styles by staying subscribed to the Crew.

Other new Skins/Outfits include Budge, Comet, Mystery Zone, Mysterious Fate, Tex Flamingo, Sgt, Drake, Matius, and Kavel. All of these should be added to the Item Shop once the Fortnite down today ends. Super Styles are also available to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass holders.

New Reality Augments

When it comes to everything new in Fortnite update v28.10, four new Reality Augments have been added to the game - Hide and Heal, Quick Camo, Gilded Survivor, and Countless Crash Pads Jrs. Here is what each new Reality Augment does:

Hide and Heal - Gain a Cardboard Box, and regenerate health and partial shields while in a hideable prop.

Quick Camo - Gain increased movement speed while stealthed. Gain a Stealth Camo item.

Gilded Survivor - Gain Gold Bars as you survive on the island. Gain 150 Gold Bars every time the Storm Circle updates.

Countless Crash Pad Jrs. - Gain a few Crash Pad Jrs. Gain more when the Storm changes.

New map changes

When it comes to everything new in Fortnite update v28.10, as predicted by leakers/data-miners, snow has melted from the northern edge of the island. A new biome has been revealed which is being dubbed as "Dark Forest." Other parts of the island that were snowbound prior to the update remain untouched.

Mythic weapons and new/unvaulted items

According to veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, Epic Games has updated TNTina's Explosive Bow and Jules' Drum Gun. It would seem that they could be returning soon. It is being speculated that they could be part of the "Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava LTM." However, there is no confirmation at the moment.

In addition to Mythic weapons being updated, when it comes to Everything new in Fortnite update v28.10, a few items have been added. Owing to the collaboration between Epic Games and Konami, the Cardboard Box (Creepin' Cardboard) has been added. This will be featured as a hideable prop. EMP Stealth Camo is another new item that has been introduced. When activated, players will go into stealth mode.

In addition to these new items, the Anvil Rocket Launcher has seemingly been added back to the game. This is likely to help players counter vehicles and take them out from a safe distance.

