Fortnite downtime today (January 23): When will servers be back up?

Fortnite downtime today (January 23, 2024) for update v28.10 will start at 4 AM Eastern Time as usual. This will be the first major update for Chapter 5 Season 1 since Winterfest 2023 began. As such, you can expect a lot of content to be added to the game once the update is complete. Aside from the Battle Royale mode, content should also be coming to Fortnite LEGO, Rocket Racking, and Fortnite Festival.

That said, keep in mind that the servers for all five game modes, Save The World included, will be taken offline at 3:30 AM Eastern Time. If you are in a session in one of the modes and are at risk of losing out on progression, it would be best to log out beforehand. Consider doing so by 3 AM Eastern Time to be on the safe side. Alternatively, you can play Creative mode till the servers go offline.

How long will the Fortnite downtime today last (January 23, 2024)?

As the update v28.10 will be the first major update since Winterfest 2023, the Fortnite downtime today will last for quite some time. Taking into account the servers will be taken offline at 3:30 AM Eastern Time, the Fortnite downtime today could last as long as four hours. If so, the servers should be up and running by 7:30 AM Eastern Time.

It's very likely that the Fortnite Item Shop will have an early rotation as well today. Given that new cosmetics will be added to the game, Epic Games will want to capitalize on things and make the most of the hype. According to leakers/data-miners, Icon Series Outfits will be getting a LEGO Style added into the game today. Those who own the respective Outfits will get these LEGO Styles for free.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v28.10

Super Styles, Icon Series LEGO Outfits, Solid Snake Outfit, and Petercopter Glider

When it comes to new cosmetics being added to the game, there are quite a few that will be introduced once Fortnite downtime today comes to an end. The first on the list will be Super Styles. Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass holders will be able to unlock them using Battle Stars. For those who have already reached seasonal level 200, everything can be claimed as soon as they are unlocked in-game.

Moving on, it would seem that Icon Series Outfits present in-game will be getting LEGO Styles The information mostly comes from leakers/data-miners, but some Fortnite content creators such as SypherPK and Ali-A have confirmed the same. Since they have Icon Series Outfits in-game, Epic Games must have shared information about the same beforehand.

The Solid Snake Outfit will be available to Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass holders once the Fortnite downtime today ends. This is Epic Games first collaboration with Konami, and will hopefully not be the last. In fact, this is a sign of what is to come in future seasons.

Lasty, the Petercopter Glider will become obtainable once the Fortnite downtime today ends. However, you will not be able to use Battle Stars to unlock it. The only wait to get the Petercopter Glider will be to complete Challenges/Quests associated with it. That being said, these should not be too difficult to complete.

Reality Augments and unvaulted items/weapons

Reality Augments should be added to Chapter 5 Season 1 once the Fortnite downtime today ends. There are about 30 this time around and cover all aspects such as mobility, combat, weapon buffs, and other such perks. Hopefully, none of them break the game and will remain functional until Chapter 5 Season 1 ends.

As for unvaulted items/weapons, there are four that leakers/data-miners believe could make a return - Cloak Gauntlets, Creepin' Cardboard, Rift-To-Go, and Big Bush Bombs. With the Solid Snake Outfit being unlocked once Fortnite downtime today ends, having stealth-related items in-game would make a lot of sense.

LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival and bugs/glitches

The LEGO Fortnite official account on social media confirmed updates for the game mode. Bug fixes, QOL updates, and some more LEGO Styles will be added once Fortnite downtime today ends. Sadly, as for Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival, there is no information about what to expect. However, since this is the first major update of Chapter 5 Season 1, content will be added in most likely.

As for bugs/glitches, Epic Games will address quite a few during the Fortnite update v28.10. Fixes will be applied to certain things in all five major game modes in Fortnite. The Locker will also be getting a few fixes in it.

Click here for the complete list of Fortnite update early patch notes (v28.10).

