Fortnite update early patch notes (v28.10) : Solid Snake Skin, Creepin' Cardboard Unvault, snow melting, and more

With the next update due on January 23, 2024, there are quite a few Fortnite update early patch notes to peruse over. While they are based on leaks and/or speculation, they follow a pattern that Epic Games has been using for a while. New content will be added to the game. Older content from seasons gone by will likely be unvaulted as well.

This list of Fortnite update early patch notes pertain to v28.10. This will be the first major update since Winterfest 2023 started. As such, a lot of content will likely be added in alongside a few map changes. That being said, here is the list of all expected content changes coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (v28.10).

Fortnite update early patch notes (v28.10) for Chapter 5 Season 1

Solid Snake Outfit and Petercopter Glider

Based on the Fortnite update early patch notes, one of the highlights of this major update (v28.10) is the Solid Snake Outfit. It was showcased during the Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer. It is the first time that Konami will be collaborating with Epic Games. Hopefully, it will not be the last either. Big Bang Battle Pass holders will be able to obtain the Solid Snake Outfit using Battle Stars.

The Petercopter Glider will also become obtainable by Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass holders. Players will have to complete Challenges/Quests to obtain this in-game cosmetic. The tasks should not be too difficult as Epic Games will want everyone to obtain it before Chapter 5 Season 1 ends.

Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass Super Styles

According to the latest Fortnite update early patch notes, Super Styles for Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass holders will become unlockable. Players will need to spend Battle Stars to obtain them. Hopefully, the Super Styles are unique this time around or at least, look different from each other.

Snow melting

As per recent leaks and in-game hints, the snow will be melting on the northern part of the island. If these Fortnite update early patch notes are correct, a new biome called "Dark Forest" will be introduced to the map. Going by the naming scheme this biome will contain dense forests that will make it the perfect location to lay ambushes.

Reality Augments

According to the Fortnite update early patch notes, Reality Augments will finally be added to Chapter 5 Season 1. These will not just change gameplay, but strategy as well to a large extent. Reality Augments will allow players to think out of the box and approach combat/mobility from new angles (quite literally, in some instances).

Chapter 5 Season 1 unvaulted items

With Chapter 5 Season 1 entering its mid-season phase, a lot of old items/weapons could potentially be unvaulted. This has been a trend that Epic Games tends to follow and can be see in previous Fortnite update early patch notes as well.

According to Fortnite update early patch notes that are based on leaks, up to four items could be unvaulted - Cloak Gauntlets, Creepin' Cardboard, Rift-To-Go, and Big Bush Bombs. Given that the Solid Snake Outfit will also be unlocked, suppressed weapons could be unvaulted as well.

LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Festival

Although Fortnite update early patch notes say nothing in particular about upcoming content for the new modes, there will be a few to talk of. Starting off with LEGO Fortnite, the speculated Ninjago collaboration could come to pass during this update (v28.10). New pre-fabs could be added in as well.

New tracks and cosmetics could be added into Fortnite Rocket Racing mode. There is talk of a Death Race mode being introduced, but based on leaks, it is still in early development. Moving on to the Fortnite Festival, new Tracks/Music can be expected to be added in once the update (v28.10) goes live.

Bug fixes

Based on official information and Fortnite update early patch notes, there are quite a few bugs/glitches that are going to be quashed.

General:

Players may get stuck in build mode

Fire button may be missing for some players on Android

Locker:

Shuffle Loadout option missing

Lights on Omegarok's second Outfit Style can disconnect from the Outfit

Tie clips in on the Marshal Never More Outfit

Battle Royale:

Incorrect Rank may be shown on Ranker's Tags, Competitor's Skyblades, and Competitor's Time Brella

Unable to hire NPCs

Map does not remain zoomed-in after zooming-out, closing and reopening

LEGO Fortnite:

Villagers not working at the Metal Smelter

Joining from the lobby option may appear to be disabled

Players may spawn into your world far away from you

Players cannot eat after throwing or pushing a crate (mobile)

Rocket Racing:

Inverted control settings are not sticking

PS5 controllers vibration may feel intense for some players

Painted OEM wheels display the base OEM wheels when previewing them in Gift Box

Save the World:

Presets do not appear as equipped

Headshot explosions perk may not be working as intended

