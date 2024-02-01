Rumor: LEGO Fortnite could have mods and DLCs in the future

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the developers are planning something big for LEGO Fortnite. The mode could have mod support and DLCs in the future. This information comes from veteran leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR. He was quick to pick up on things from a leaked survey that was shared online a while ago. Epic Games had posted a survey asking the community:

"Why have you created multiple worlds in LEGO Fortnite?"

Their options were:

I wanted to use a mod.

I wanted to use a DLC.

While this question wouldn't stand out as such when it comes to other games, it does here. The mode has no official mods associated with it or DLCs for players to purchase/download. As such, the only conclusion that can be drawn here is that Epic Games is developing something related to either mods or DLCs

How would mods and DLCs work in LEGO Fortnite?

While details regarding how mods and DLCs could work in this mode are non-existent, they would likely follow a similar pattern seen in other video games. With mods, players would be able to pick and choose which ones they would want on their server and implement them freely. Whoever joins the server will get to experience these mods first-hand.

They could range from things such as custom enemies, NPCs, biomes, and everything in-between. The majority of them would likely be community-made and vouched for by Epic Games to ensure that they fulfill the necessary parameters. Some of them could be created by the developers as well.

Coming to DLCs, they could either be paid or free. Akin to mods, players would be able to add them to their servers to experience the content they contain. These would likely all come from Epic Games only. Since DLCs are more official in nature, they would not be fan or community-made. Much like mods, they would add a variety of things to LEGO Fortnite.

When could mods and DLCs be added to LEGO Fortnite?

Given that the information comes from a leaked survey conducted by Epic Games, it could be in early development at the moment. Alternatively, it could just be in the planning stages. Since LEGO Fortnite has barely been out for two months, it's still a work in development.

Furthermore, with new content such as NPCs and the rumored Ninjago collaboration yet to be added in, mods and DLCs will take some time. By rough estimates, it could be a year or maybe more before Epic Games officially announces mod support and DLCs for this mode.

