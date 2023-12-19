LEGO Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Ninjago-themed buildings, General Vex, and more

According to the latest LEGO Fortnite leaks, it appears that Epic Games is currently working on a collaboration featuring Ninjago. While leakers/data miners had predicted the same a few days ago, fresh information has come to light. With the LEGO mode now running the gauntlet, it's safe to assume that new content will be coming soon, and some of it will be related to Ninjago.

According to leaker/data miner Egyptian_Leaker, General Vex could be one of the new NPCs coming to LEGO mode. He is also known as Vex the Formless and is one of the two main antagonists of Season 11: Secrets of the Forbidden Spinjitzu. While it is largely unclear what role he will play in this collaboration, he may just feature as an NPC Boss.

Players would likely be able to defeat him in combat to obtain some experience points or perhaps a rare resource. Epic Games could even add in a special weapon that players would be able to get by defeating General Vex. While this is one of the most intriguing LEGO Fortnite leaks yet, this seems to be the tip of the iceberg.

LEGO Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Ninjago-themed buildings, enemies/bosses, and more

According to LEGO Fortnite leaks, besides General Vex, Epic Games has a lot planned for this upcoming collaboration. Buildings from Ninjago will be featured in LEGO mode as Named Locations/Landmarks on the map, adding lore-specific elements to the Japanese-themed buildings players can already build.

This might also be a spawn location for NPCs/Bosses such as General Vex, Blizzard Archers, and Blizzard Sword Masters. They could use these Ninjago-themed buildings/structures as a garrison that players would be able to raid for high-tier loot. Since this is already a feature in the LEGO mode, it would make a lot of sense to add more such Named Locations/Landmarks.

It would be a treat for players as they will be able to make use of Health and Rengerations Charms in proper combat. It would also add content to the end-game phase of the LEGO mode.

When could the LEGO Fortnite Ninjago collaboration start?

With Epic Games going on a company-wide winter break from December 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024, no new content will be added between this timeline. In fact, today (December 19, 2023), the last patch (update v28.01.01) for the year, is currently being implemented in-game. It will only focus on improving the game's movement mechanics and nothing else. The servers will be offline during the downtime.

Based on the LEGO Fortnite leaks, the Ninjago collaboration is still in development. As such, it may only come into effect sometime in 2024. This could be during the update v28.20, as Epic Games has begun playtesting it, but there is nothing to confirm this timeline. Players will have to wait for more concrete information to come to light.

