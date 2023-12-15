How to make and upgrade Health Charm in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Embarking on a LEGO Fortnite journey can present players with challenges and hazards that require your character to be well-equipped and protected. One crucial aspect of fortifying your character involves getting your hands on the Health Charm, an indispensable trinket that not only allows you to have an enhanced health pool but also provides you with benefits to bolster your survivability.

Charms are useful trinkets that you can equip onto your character to boost your durability and give you important resistances and buffs. This article will guide you through the easy steps that you must follow to create and upgrade the Health Charm in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to crafting the Health Charm in LEGO Fortnite

1) Gather the necessary ingredients

Silk Thread

Before diving into crafting the Health charm, make sure you have a Crafting Bench; this is the game's foundational crafting station that serves as the starting point for various recipes and upgrades. Then, you must gather the resources required to craft a Health Charm, which can vary based on the rarity of the Health Charm you want to craft:

Common : 3 Silk Thread, 3 Bone, 5 Wolf Claw

: 3 Silk Thread, 3 Bone, 5 Wolf Claw Rare : 3 Wool Threads, 3 Cut Ambers, 3 Sand Claws, 3 Flexwood Rods

: 3 Wool Threads, 3 Cut Ambers, 3 Sand Claws, 3 Flexwood Rods Epic: 3 Wool Threads, 5 Iron Bars, 3 Arctic Claws, 3 Brute Scales

2) Use the Crafting Bench to craft the Health Charm

Crafting Charms

After gathering all the necessary ingredients, access your Crafting Bench in your village and navigate to the Charms section. Here, you can find the Health Charm recipe within the menu. You can then insert the gathered materials into the Crafting Bench based on the Health Charm recipe. After this, just confirm the crafting process to create the Health Charm.

3) Upgrade your Health Charm in LEGO Fortnite

Upgrading Crafting Bench

In order to unlock the ability to upgrade your Health Charm to a Rare or Epic Charm, you need to make sure that your Crafting Bench is upgraded to the required tier. The Crafting Bench requires specific resources like Planks and Shells to facilitate upgrades in LEGO Fortnite, depending on the tier you want to upgrade it to:

Uncommon Crafting Bench: 3 Shells and 8 Planks

3 Shells and 8 Planks Rare Crafting Bench : 12 Knotroot Rods, 15 Marble Slabs, 6 Sand Claws, and 3 Sand Shells

: 12 Knotroot Rods, 15 Marble Slabs, 6 Sand Claws, and 3 Sand Shells Epic Crafting Bench: 15 Copper Bars, 25 Obsidian Slabs, 1 Brute Scale

With an Epic Crafting Bench, you can craft an Epic Health Charm, one of the many Charms in the game. This can help you gain strategic upgrades that will surely assist you in your LEGO Fortnite journey by providing you with more health.

