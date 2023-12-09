How to get planks in LEGO Fortnite 

Planks in LEGO Fortnite are among the many crafting materials players will encounter during their journey in the latest game mode. Considering it's a sandbox survival game similar to Minecraft and Rust, players will have to build structures and defenses to survive the harsh environment. There are a plethora of craftable items in this brand-new game mode that have been attracting players since its launch.

Unlike most resources in the game, planks aren't readily available. Instead, players must acquire them through slightly special means. That said, here's how you can get planks in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft planks in LEGO Fortnite

As mentioned above, planks in LEGO Fortnite cannot be acquired normally. They need to be crafted, just like granite slabs. To craft a plank, you will require a lumber mill, which can be built with 8 wood and 15 stone.

Collecting wood and stone isn't difficult since you can find everything on the ground. Moreover, once you've built a crafting station, you can craft a regular pickaxe and a forest pickaxe, which will allow you to harvest trees and stone blocks, respectively.

After collecting enough wood and stone, you will have to build the lumber mill. Once it is built, interact with it and select the plank option from the available recipes list. For every piece of wood you provide, you will receive one plank. The overall conversion ratio is very lenient, so you won't have that difficult a time acquiring these items.

Interestingly enough, once you've crafted a plank, you will have to manually collect it from the lumber mill. They won't move to your inventory automatically. If you don't collect them, they will be stored at the lumber mill.

Planks are important items when it comes to making buildings and other structures in LEGO Fortnite. You will need planks to upgrade your village from level 2 to level 3. Not only that, you will require planks to craft the basic shovel either. Overall, this is a basic item but is a precursor for some of the more important items in the initial stages of the game.

