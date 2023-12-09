Fortnite has officially broken the OG Season concurrent player count

Fortnite has officially broken the OG concurrent player count. At first, there was a lot of speculation as to what to expect in Chapter 5. However, it's safe to say those doubts have been put to rest after the player count officially crossed 6,600,000 a few hours ago. It's a huge stepping stone and a testament to just how alive and well the Metaverse is even without the OG Season.

It would seem that the newly added LEGO Fortnite mode has claimed not just the hearts of players but a significant amount of playtime as well. These metrics have disproved the argument that some players had made about the game losing traction after Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG) ended. If anything, there has been a boom in traffic.

With the LEGO world being so immersive and expansive, players tend to get lost in it for hours as they build, craft, explore, and have fun with friends. All in all, it's clear to see that an open-world setting has indeed worked its charm, and Epic Games has struck gold once more. However, fans are still upset about Fortnite not winning at The Game Awards 2023.

"Fortnite is the best ongoing online game right now" - Gamers celebrate Fortnite's peak player count

By now, it's clear that Epic Games had a detailed roadmap not just for Battle Royale and Save The World but also for various other aspects of the game. In a span of just a week, Chapter 5 Season 1 went live alongside LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing. Fortnite Festival is next up on the list.

Given these major developments, one would think that the game is truly evolving and, as such, is successful as an ongoing project. However, it would seem that this was not enough to help Epic Games bag "Best Ongoing Game" at The Game Awards 2023. The honor went to Cyberpunk 2077, which has left fans rather confused. Here is what a few of them have to say:

As seen from the comments, the general sentiment is that Cyberpunk 2077 did not deserve to win. Many believe that one DLC alone should not be a deciding factor, and they wanted The Game Awards to consider how much Epic Games has been improving Fortnite. However, time constraints could be a reason as to why Epic Games did not win.

"If only they released this stuff a little earlier they probably would have won!" - Fans lament Fortnite not getting recognized at The Game Awards 2023

Most awards are given out to video games that have either been around for a while or have come out recently. This holds true for any kind of development. The OG Season only came out in November, with LEGO Fortnite being added in this month.

It could be that the parameters needed for Epic Games to win were not in place. While the game has seen a resurgence, it has only happened in the last six weeks, which is likely not enough time for the developments to have had an impact on the prerequisites needed to win.

This could be a major reason as to why the Best Ongoing Game award went to Cyberpunk 2077. With Phantom Liberty DLC having released in September, there was enough time for it to make an impact.

As such, if Fortnite LEGO had been released a while earlier, Epic Games could have won the award, as there would have been enough innovation and development to consider. This would have also taken into account the concurrent player count and new content.

All said and done, although Fortnite did not win Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2023, things could pan out differently next year. Given that LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Festival will all contribute to the game's stats, the odds of the game winning in 2024 are massive.

Even if Fortnite does not win any awards, players will continue to enjoy the content. While an award would be great for the developers, the heart and soul of the game is the community. As long as they are happy and supportive, nothing else truly matters.

